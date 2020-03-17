The Creator Of ‘Adventure Time’ Has A New Netflix Display

We interrupt our normal protection on the coronavirus pandemic to carry you news of a new adult animated sequence from Experience Time creator Pendleton Ward. It is called The Midnight Gospel, and it’s… not what I expected following Adventure Time. I have no thought what is heading on in the teaser trailer.

The series is co-made by Duncan Trussell of the Duncan Trussell Relatives Hour podcast, and tells the tale of Clancy, a space-caster who uses a multiverse simulator to interview beings dwelling in other worlds. I will comply with this with the teaser trailer’s opening line: “I stare out at this majestic scene. Here we see the cycle of existence. There are beautiful, wondrous worlds whole of clever beings with tales to explain to. And I’m heading to interview them and place my interview on the net and make a bunch of funds so suck my dick!”

I’m just heading to skip to the teaser now.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=kQJQ3i9HafY

Me soon after seeing the trailer.

Netflix / The Midnight Gospel

In any case, The Midnight Gospel hits Netflix April 20. Seems like reliable self-isolation written content if you talk to me.

In some other news, Netflix has declared it will be eradicating the complete Shrek film collection on April 11th. Blame licensing agreements and all that. Shrek has appeared on and off Netflix for as extensive as I have experienced it, so this is hardly surprising information. But the picture Netflix made use of to share the information produced me giggle. And we all require a giggle in these troubling situations.

Any person as soon as instructed me that the Shrek movie series is leaving on April 11th.So for all you sharp equipment in the shed, it’s time to return to the swamp for one final journey.

Posted by Netflix on Sunday, 15 March 2020

I can hear this image. I can hear it.

Bye, bye!

Graphic:

Netflix / The Midnight Gospel