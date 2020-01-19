The creator of Downton Abbey says a follow-up film is on the cards

In a very pleasing piece of news, the sequel to the Downton Abbey film is planned according to its creator Julian Fellowes, Is it really necessary to continue? Absolutely not. Am I here for 100 percent? Absolutely yes.

Like many others in the industry, Fellowes attended the Television Critics Association press tour this weekend to talk about upcoming projects. He actually has a new pre-production title called Belgravia based on Fellowes’ novel of the same name. “Step behind the closed doors of London’s largest houses to discover scandal, intrigue, secrets and passion.” His other series, The Gilded Age, already has a home at HBO and an cast including Christine Baranski. Amanda Peet. Cynthia Nixon, and Morgan Spector, It is another historical drama set in New York in 1882.

Of course, Fellowes were asked a few questions about Downton’s sequel to the event, to which he replied, “Give us a break, gov. Not until I’ve finished the screenplays for The Gilded Age. ‘

The team has been following a whisper for months, which is hardly surprising after the success of the first film. producer Gareth Neame The Hollywood Reporter said last year that they all started thinking about a sequel after responding to the film.

“It was clear from the first weekend that it was worth taking it very seriously,” he said.

“The challenge will be whether everyone is available at the same time? Can we do business with them? That will be the challenge. “

I mean, the cast (maybe without lady Maggie SmithI have a feeling that they will all return. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking.

If you suddenly feel like starting the series again, you can find all six seasons of Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime Video.

