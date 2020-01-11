The creator of “HSMTMTS” reveals the rest of the characters from season 2! | High School Musical, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Television, Tim Federle

Loading...

(SPOILER ALERT: Do not continue reading if you have not seen the finale of the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!)



As we look forward to the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, executive producer and showrunner Tim federle teases us with what we can expect.

Here’s what the creator of the Disney + series had to share in a new interview with ET:

If Nini will immediately inform Ricky of his offer: “It’s such a good question that I can’t wait for the viewers of the 2 × 01 episode to find out.”

We if E.J. and Gina’s couple will be revisited in season two: “So yes, to answer your question, do I see E.J. and Gina having other conversations and scenes in season two?” I’m doing as much as I already see – We are shooting the sixth script of the upcoming season two and I already see such interesting combos everywhere, because these actors are so flexible and interesting that putting them in different pairs leads always successful.

On the twinning of Ricky and Gina: “Something as simple as Ricky singing a song to him in episode 6 can mean so much. And that’s another thing that musicals give you, which is the power of the song, which is so inherently emotional and can tell so many stories that the script never could. I know we have Rina stans out there, and I hope this series has five or seven seasons, so we’ll see where they all end up. “

On Gina’s possible return to Salt Lake City after Ashlyn’s “crazy” idea in the finale: “The only thing I’m going to say about this is that it’s hard for me to imagine doing season two without Sofia wylie, that’s as much as I will say about it. “

On Miss Jenny’s love life: “Exploring Miss Jenn’s romantic situation is a great headline for one of the things I talk about with this character in season two. I won’t say anything more than that.… I think you’re taking interesting things and it there are many more stories with Miss Jenn to tell. “

On the spring musical and when season two resumes: “Yeah … All I’m going to say is that with the young cast, I want to keep them as long as possible. So yes, in terms of storytelling, we’re not going to do Fargo; we let’s not jump 20 years. But I still have a lot of things to do. So if I told you something, it would be a lie. At this point, everything is still quite flexible. “

On the introduction of new students to East High for the new season: “Yeah. We have announced that Seb will become a regular on the series, so he will be in each episode. I’m looking at how we are expanding the show, which definitely includes the idea of ​​new characters. The exact place where they will land or who they will be will always be in the clay phase. But yes, generally in the second seasons of shows, there are new faces and new people to meet, so I hope that we will also have a part in our show . “