the-creator-of-the-greatest-video-clip-match-cheat-code-has-passed-away

Kazuhisa Hashimoto produced the really practical “Konami Code”

Up up down down left proper still left ideal B A start.

If you know those guidelines by coronary heart, this was a unfortunate week. That “Konami Code” was the get the job done of programmer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, who passed away Tuesday night at the age of 61.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply gifted producer who to start with released the environment to the “Konami Code”. Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san’s family and buddies at this time. Relaxation In Peace. pic.twitter.com/vQijEQ8lU2 — Konami (@Konami) February 26, 2020

That button code first appeared in in 1986’s Gradius and grew to become well known with 1988’s action sport Contra. In accordance to the Contra Wiki, that code — entered during the title screen — permitted gamers to acquire 30 totally free life. Hashimoto has initially devised the code all through testing of Gradius when he uncovered it was much too complicated, but forgot to take out it from the finished launch.

Considering the fact that then, the code has manufactured appearances in a number of gaming titles (together with Dance Dance Revolution and Metal Gear Sound) all in excess of pop society, together with garments, Netflix, ESPN and a music by the pop-punk band The Ataris.

