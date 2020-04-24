The ‘creator of the office’ says that reunification probably won’t happen for that reason

Squares and revival have been all the rage in Hollywood for the last few years, so naturally, Office fans have been bouncing back to Dunder-Maplin for quite some time. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Greg Daniels, the office’s creator, said it was “unrealistic” to expect the cast to be reunited, because many of the people who starred in the show continued to enjoy massive success.

“I loved doing the office more than anything else. If we came back to visit it, I’d like to do it,” Daniels said in the April 24 episode of the outlet’s podcast, TV’s Top 5. However, he acknowledged that there was a key issue standing in his way of reuniting everyone: scheduling. “I think people assumed that Office reboot was [West] … connecting all the cast together and just continuing where we left off,” Daniels said, adding, “Apparently we’re not going to get every single character back, everyone is doing All those cool things. ”

And while some reunification or reboot can only be done with some of the show’s iconic characters, Daniels thinks it won’t be fair to the fans who want so many new episodes of Office. “I don’t think people’s expectations of going back to the saddle and doing more episodes from that show should have been realistic,” he explained.

Daniels added that he thinks the ninth season of The Office wrapped up everyone’s stories neatly, with many of the characters leaving Dander-Maplin and even Scranton as a whole to pursue their dreams. Daniels told THR: “I went back to running the show in Season Nine after talking about it with the lead cast and part of our idea was, we’re going to wrap it up.” “We were going to write for graduation and graduation, so a lot of the characters left the office.”

He continued, “We went ahead a year, found out where everyone is. There was something that felt like we were wrapping up the stories, we didn’t leave it hanging.” Still, Daniels may one day tie the band together – even if it does exist outside the show’s title office. “People look so good on the show,” Daniels said. “At some point, maybe, it’s not fair to be Paris and not give them what they want.”

The firm’s offices also had mixed reactions to the idea of ​​a possible restart; In October 2018, Steve Carl told Esquire that he thought it would be “impossible” to revive the show “and get people to accept it” in the #MeToo era. He went on, “The whole idea of ​​that character, Michael Scott, was so much based on misconduct. … A lot of what is being shown in that show is totally wrong. That’s it, you know? But I just don’t know how it is. Fly now. “

Netflix / NBC

However, his former solution, John Krasinski – who has stated many times that he “likes to do office consolidation” – will be a solution that pleases both Daniel and Karl. “The original British show, the best thing was that they had a Christmas episode – it was a one-off. I was happy to do that,” he told TheWrap in March 2018. Hopefully, alongside fan pressure, it will be enough to bring the Dunder-Maplin team back to life , Even just for one night at Chili’s.