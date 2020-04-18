The crew of “Ellen” was outraged for treatment in the middle of a corona

The “silence of the radio from the producers” at The Ellen DeGeneres Show left the crew in a state of anxiety as they wondered how to prepare financially for the lack of work due to quarantine orders, according to Variety. From the end of March 2020 to April 10, 2020, the store states that the crew received little or no information about the compensation. Ellen is produced by Telepictures, a Warner Bros. unit. According to Variety, a spokesman for Warner Bros. “He acknowledged that communication could be better, but said there were complications due to the chaos caused by COVID-19.”

A case where “communication could be better”? On April 2, 2020, many crew members were shocked to hear that Ellen DeGeneres had set up a remote set to film the show, only to find that the show was filmed remotely thanks to “social media posts from colleagues in other departments.” the trustees told the store.

The last studio episodes were filmed during the week of March 9, and the last time the crew was paid was on the week of March 16. During the week of March 30, there was a scheduled spring break and until April 10, 2020, the crew was informed that it would reach a reduced schedule, according to Variety. Instead of four, 10 working days a week, the crew would only have two, 8-hour shifts.