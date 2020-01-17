The Crisis Center in Tampa Bay receives a record number of suicide attempts

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Do You Feel the Blues After the Vacation? You’re not alone.

When it was twelve on New Year’s Eve, people welcomed 2020. Every day on the calendar is a fresh start, a fresh start, a clean slate.

But a few days after the start of the new year, crises and chaos occurred in Tampa Bay.

People felt overwhelmed. They reported severe depression. Unfortunately, some had plans to commit suicide and were forced to realize suicidal thoughts.

Indeed, it was only a few days after the New Year.

For many, January 6th was an intense, emotional day for almost hundreds of people when they turned to the Crisis Center in Tampa Bay for help.

That day 600 calls were received in succession. The agency’s 211 hotline was more busy than ever with record number of callers.

“People say making the call was the hardest, but they also say they are so glad they did,” said Clara Reynolds, CEO of the Crisis Center in Tampa Bay.

Number one thing consultants said to callers that day?

You’re needed.

“The world won’t get better without you, your family needs you, your community needs you, your friends need you, your neighbors need you,” said Clara.

8 on your side wanted to know why that day? Why on January 6th? Why the thorn?

It turns out to be a perfect storm.

The holidays are over, the bills come from Christmas shopping, you are back at work and your children are back at school. The happiness of the holiday season is officially over.

Derek Waters was there that day answering calls. He says listening is the most important part of what the crisis center is doing.

“Sometimes people have to vent,” he said.

And the post-holiday blues, he says, is very real.

“Everyone is happy, everyone is at home, everyone is fine. Then it is back in real life,” he said 8 on your side.

One call he particularly noticed when a man called to commit suicide. Derek says the gentleman gave up and the call was the last call for help.

Derek would help save his life.

“Together we could talk about the good things … that was enough for him to go on, ”said Derek.

If you or someone you love fight depression or suicidal thoughts, you can always call the Crisis Center at Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).