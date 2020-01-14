The crisis in England worsens when Jack Leach is sent home sick from a South Africa tour following the extinction of James Anderson and Rory Burns

Jack Leach is the youngest English player to be sent home from the “cursed” tour of South Africa.

The Somerset spinner, who has been unable to recover from sepsis since the New Zealand tour, joins James Anderson and Rory Burns home as the tourist nightmare continues with injuries and illnesses.

Leach won’t play a role in the last two tests

Leach was also one of the many English players who had gastroenteritis and flu before the first Centurion test.

And although the left-hander is healthy again, he was unable to achieve the fitness required for the last two tests.

“It was an unfortunate time for Jack with an illness and since the test series in New Zealand six weeks ago, he hasn’t been able to get 100 percent fit,” said English head coach Chris Silverwood.

Root has to deal with diseases twice on this tour

“This has hampered his preparation in South Africa and despite his efforts he is unable to stand for the last two friendly matches.

“He is a great guy to have in the squad and we will lack his infectious personality and popularity. However, his focus must be on improving himself and getting the optimal level of recovery and treatment that is best served without distraction in England.

“I have no doubt that he will return to full fitness in the medium term and hopefully recover in time for our Sri Lanka tour in March.”

On a positive note, Joe Root trained again yesterday after recovering from an illness in South Africa for the second time.

In the meantime, Pacemen Mark Wood and Jofra Archer may be eligible for selection instead of injured Anderson.

England contest the third test in Port Elizabeth after finishing the series with a breathtaking win in Cape Town.

You can listen to the exclusive live commentary when the third test starts on Thursday.