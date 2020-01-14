The crisis of the CW on infinite earth

Brandon Routh, Melissa Benoist Photo: The CW

arrow, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four”, and DC’s legends of tomorrow, “Crisis on Infinite Earth: Fifth Part” (The CW, 8pm and 9pm): Seven role models. Two hours of television. And a god-like figure with a jumbled face. Create the crisis.

Here is Scott Von Doviak at the end of the first part of “Crisis On Infinite Earths”:

Narratively speaking, “Crisis On Infinite Earths” was a faithful adaptation of the original material only in the broadest lines. In terms of capturing the spirit of the company, which is anything but the kitchen sink, “Crisis” has been a complete success so far. It’s a hot mess, no question. To call it overcrowded would be an understatement; This thing is a piñata that is bursting at the seams, and the creative team takes on Barry Bonds-like punches with pleasure. There are five-minute subplots here that could be entire episodes of the different series that make up the arrow verse, and the whole thing feels like it could fly apart like lightning on the cosmic treadmill at any moment. But that’s so much fun.

The swings on the Piñata continue tonight. Arrow comes first, just before its series finale – although there are two more episodes after it. After the penultimate arrow, we have a kind of season premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, although the fun doesn’t really start until next week.

For now, however, Paragon Of Hope, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist from Supergirl), Paragon Of Courage, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose from Batwoman), Paragon Of Destiny, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz from DCs Legends Of Tomorrow), Paragon Of Honor, J ‘ onn J ‘Onnz (Supergirls David Harewood), Paragon Of Love Barry Allen (The Flashs Grant Gustin), Paragon Of Humanity Ryan Choi (Arrowverse newcomer Osric Chau) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) – who are Earth’s Superman (Brandon) -98 To get the Paragon Of Truth title, you have to find a way to save at least one of the infinite earths and maybe bring back a few more. Kate Kulzick and Allison Shoemaker will summarize the past two hours.

This is us (NBC, 9 p.m.): Premiere in the off-season

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Check out our review of this comedy special from former SNL star and future supermarket sweep star Jones.

Kipo and the Age of Wonder Animals (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., full season 1): The latest from Dreamworks TV looks great, sounds great and has an impressive premise: a mutated attack drives a young girl to the surface and separates her from her family. She has to learn to survive in the midst of new friends and the titular. “Wonderbeasts. “There’s also a great cast (Karen Fukuhara, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, Lea DeLaria, John Hodgman, Rhea Butcher and Joan Jett and The GZA who scream out loud). But do you know what the main point is?

It looks like a hell of a good time.

