The critics of Kim Foxx waste too much time on Jussie Smollett

Last week’s Chicago Tribune editorial meeting, streamed live on its website, was organized by at least a dozen editors and journalists interviewing candidates for the Cook County Attorney in the March 17 Democratic Youth Workgroup.

The established Kim Foxx is confronted with former 2nd Ward Ald. Bob Fioretti, as well as former prosecutors Bill Conway and Donna More.

It is a crucial meeting for those who seek the approval of the newspaper. And crucial for voters who want to take a look at the problems and policies that the highest prosecutor has to deal with.

About half of the one-hour Monday session was devoted to one man and one case – the infamous Jussie Smollett.

Foxx was flooded with questions from the journalists. Then her opponents piled up.

What happened to Smollett? Why did you drop the charges against him? What changed? Why don’t you explain it? What happened, what happened, what happened?

Thirty minutes on Smollett, then only half an hour on everything else. Everything, like a thoughtful, convincing investigation of the progress and challenges of the second largest public prosecutor in the nation.

So little time.

A year ago, Smollett, an actor in Fox’s “Empire” TV program, claimed that he was addressed and beaten on a dark night in Streeterville by two racist and homophobic attackers.

The story was a national sensation. The Chicago police started a huge investigation and concluded that Smollett had forged the whole case.

Foxx’s office accused Smollett of 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a fake police report, but dropped the charge later. In return, Smollett agreed to forfeit his $ 10,000 bond and complete community service. He did not admit guilt and still does not want to admit that he was lying.

We learned that a well-connected family friend from Smollett asked Foxx to investigate the matter and raised questions about favoritism. That proves, some say, that Foxx has applied a double standard to protect its Hollywood friends.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb is investigating her handling of the case.

Foxx has clearly misunderstood the case, as she has acknowledged in numerous media interviews, her campaign ads and repeatedly during the Tribune session.

She cannot go into details because it would jeopardize Webb’s investigation, she said.

The reporters went further and suggested that she would stop hiding behind Dan Webb.

I’m not here to beat the competition. I know and respect many of these journalists. But there seems to be little time for the victims that the state law firm serves daily. The vast majority are blacks and Latinos who come from struggling communities on the south and west of Chicago. They have to deal with the pernicious, violent crime in their neighborhoods.

Those families could care less about a spoiled celebrity who was hit hard.

A hallmark of Foxx’s tenure is her attempt to shift resources away from low-level offenses such as shoplifting and instead focus on those violent crimes.

“Although there may be people concentrating on this one case, we have now led the nation into the release of unlawful convictions,” she said. “Violent crime has fallen because we have put our resources into committing gun crimes in some of our worst hit neighborhoods.”

Foxx has insisted that those arrested for minor crimes be released without a bail, so that they can return to a productive life while waiting for a trial. She favors the removal of records for those prosecuted for having low-level marijuana so that they can get jobs.

It seems that her most vocal critics are white. They live in safe, middle and upper class communities. They have little time for the pain.

