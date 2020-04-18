The crowds make “Mad Dash” reopen Jacksonville, Florida Beach

A CNN report from Jacksonville, Florida, recorded a “crazy dash” of crowds accompanying the resumption of this city’s beach – offering a promising and impressive overview of what could happen when more than one country emerges from its self-imposed lock. .

Talking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Friday night, reporter Randy Kay showed footage of locals literally lining the edge of the sand and then rushing to the water when they were officially allowed to return to the beach.

“It simply came to our notice then. As soon as the police made it clear, all the people who had lined up in the streets were waiting to reach the beach when it opened today at 5:00 pm, flooding the area, “Kaye explained. “Cycling, running, swimming, surfing. Fishing some of them. Many people brought their dogs. As if they had been trapped for years. That’s how they behaved when only a month had passed, because they closed this beach for the first time on March 20. “

The beach, Kaye added, is not completely open. The mayor of Jacksonville has limited his use to 6:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 5:00 to 8:00 in the evening.

“I asked people what it was like to go back to the beach today,” Kaye said. “We also asked them if they saw any social distance, because there was not much that we could see.”

One man responded, “No, unfortunately,” when Kaye asked if he thought people were still trying to moderate the crowns on the beach. “I will not be surprised if it does not last long,” he added. “But I hope people are smart about it and just try to stay as far away as possible, not ruin it for the rest.”

“It’s wonderful. We live right there, waiting for this day to happen,” said another Kaye resident. “Now I hope it stays open. There are so many people standing around, so close. it can’t be worse than a golf course or a grocery store. “

Kaye went on to say that very few people wore masks and that they saw only one example of socially remote rules being enforced when a police officer tricked a couple who were next to each other into a cooler one.

“I didn’t feel there was a sign that we were in the middle of a pandemic,” Kaye said.

Watch the video above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

[newsToTranslate] news