“The Crown” that ended after the season 5

Crown, a Netflix drama focused on the British royal family, will end after season 5.

“Initially, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have started working on stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” the showrunner said and the creator Peter Morgan.

Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman to play Queen Elizabeth B in the final season of The Crown. You can recognize Staunton from her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Of Staunton’s casting, Morgan said: “Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the show.

The show will end in the 21st century. This means that it will somehow reflect the death of Princess Diana and the aftermath.

Many expected the show to go on. Prince Harry recently told a biographer that he would prevent the Crown from telling anything about his life with Meghan Markle. The show will probably also miss out on the controversy over Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein and other more recent events.

During its run, the Crown has won various awards and awards. Most recently, the show won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Band in a Dramatic Series.

Season 3 is currently available for streaming on Netflix, with Season 4 expected to drop later this year. Period 5 is likely to come in 2021.