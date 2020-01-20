The Croydon Council spends this enormous amount to accommodate people in bed and breakfasts and temporary houses

Spending on temporary accommodation for homeless families in Croydon is the highest in 10 years.

Last year, the Croydon council spent almost £ 40 million on temporary accommodation for homeless families – six times what it spent ten years ago.

At £ 38.8 million in 2018/19, the amount spent on housing for homeless people in Croydon is the highest since comparable registers began in 2008/09.

A third of this amount, £ 13.4 million, was spent on bed and breakfast accommodation, up from £ 18.6 million in 2017/18.

Temporary accommodation provided by the Croydon Council could be in the borough or further depending on availability.

In June 2019, figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Authorities showed that 2,039 families in the borough lived in temporary housing.

Most of the costs are being reimbursed by the government, but the Croydon Council has spent £ 2.9 million more than it had spent on B&B accommodation, and £ 1.9 million more for other temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson for the council said, “All councils have a duty to place homeless households in temporary accommodation, and this demand is increasing in Croydon mainly due to private owners evicting their tenants.

At the same time, we also face rising costs, compounded by the government’s four-year freeze on local housing allowance.

“We are doing a lot to boost local sourcing through city council house builder Brick By Brick and purchasing hundreds of properties through Croydon Affordable Homes to get people out of their temporary housing and into their own homes . “

In Croydon, nearly 5,000 households are currently waiting for social housing.

And the council’s website indicates that even those who need it most are likely to face a long wait.

The Croydon Council uses the following types of temporary accommodation

• Independent accommodation in Bed & Breakfast

• Licensed private sector property

• Temporary rental of municipal property

• Guaranteed short-term private sector property, ending the council’s duty to provide housing

• Housing association rented accommodation.

• Other accommodation rented with private owner

If you are homeless or need housing assistance, visithttps://www.croydon.gov.uk/housing/yourhome/homeless

