The Croydon waste tire park where people lived was a “tinder box in the making”

A used tire recovery site in Croydon and its director were sentenced and fined after discovering that an emergency exit had been nailed to a building where the workers lived.

Concern was expressed last year about poor fire safety conditions at Tire Channel Ltd (TC Ltd), Mill Lane Trading Estate, Mill Lane and, as a result, the business was inspected.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade found a makeshift corridor built to the rear of the walk-in industrial unit with several rooms leading to it, including a kitchen and bedrooms that were used as accommodation for workers on site.

They discovered that the premises contained a number of highly flammable items, including stacked tires over four meters high.

An emergency exit was nailed and inaccessible due to stacked tires and there was no smoke detection in the building. The corridor, which led to the bedrooms, was made of plywood and “would have offered little protection against fires spreading in the premises”.

The residential area had evidence of cooking and smoking, while burnt and overloaded cables “underscored poor maintenance of electrical appliances”. TC Ltd had no fire risk assessment for the premises and there was no evidence that anyone working there had been trained in emergency procedures.

On the same day, the inspectors issued a notice prohibiting the premises from being used for sleeping or for residential use.

The junk yard and its manager Anup Patel were sentenced at the Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday January 28 after pleading guilty to three separate charges related to offenses under the 2005 Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order.

The company was fined £ 60,000 and paid £ 10,000 and Mr. Patel was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

His Honor Judge Hehir described the premises as “a tinder box in the making”.

LFB Assistant Fire Safety Commissioner Dan Daly said: “Judge Hehir was right when he described TC Ltd as a ‘tinderbox in the making’ – it was only luck that he there was no fire.

“As director of the company, Mr. Patel had a total disregard for the safety of his staff, both at work and in the living conditions that many of them paid.

“There is no excuse for leaving people’s safety to chance, especially when the information is so readily available to those responsible for building security to understand their functions and to ensure that they comply with the law. “

.