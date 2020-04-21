The crude oil markets expect lasting volatility

While all eyes have been focused on the huge drop in the final price of crude oil, the oil option markets are also sending many signals on the market’s expectations for the long-term impact of Covid-19.

The reference WTI crude oil price dropped from an average of over $ 57 a barrel in 2019 to reach $ 20 lows by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Global demand for many refined crude oil-based products – specifically petrol and jet fuel – collapsed as a result of movement restrictions introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Although prices have generally experienced a sharp downward trend, levels have also varied exponentially in recent weeks, driven both by news of the virus, and by discussions – therefore by an agreement – between the oil-producing nations on the production reductions.

Moving target

This constantly changing environment for energy products has conveyed implicit volatility – an indicator of how many futures prices are likely to move – to all-time record highs. This high level of implied volatility indicates that the oil market still expects much larger movements than the average WTI futures price.

The most commonly observed standard for volatility is implied volatility for 30 days (ATM IV), which measures the volatility perceived by the market over the following month. Over the past 12 years, this 30-day ATM IV has averaged 34% for WTI options, while in the four weeks since March 9 it has reached an average of 134%, peaking 185% on March 20.

The oil market has rarely seen such high implied volatility numbers. In the past 12 years, there have only been four occasions – all during the financial slump in December 2008 – when implied volatility breached 100%. By contrast, there have been 20 consecutive days where implied volatility was above 100% in March and early April 2020.

Ongoing risk

Market participants do not expect price action to calm down soon.

The implied volatility for 180-day ATM – the measurement covering volatility over the next six months of price activity – would typically be around 30%, but 180-day ATM IV since the beginning of March was more than double, at 63 %. Traders predict that the oil price in the next six months of 2020 will be at least twice as volatile as normal.

The image is the same further along the curve. The 360-day ATM provides an indicator of how participants look at the following year. Its current level is 45%, compared to a 12-year average of 28%, indicating that traders believe that market volatility in a year will remain significantly higher than historical averages.

No comparison

These are unprecedented levels of implied volatility for the oil market and for any commodity market.

No other product has seen volatility implied at the levels recently achieved by crude oil. In the past 10 years, neither gold nor soybeans have ever violated 50% for implied volatility, while corn has touched 50% but never went further.

Reference Henry Hub natural gas futures are generally considered the most volatile of the main products due to the sudden impact of cold on demand in the winter months. Nonetheless, the highest implied volatility over 30 days in natural gas vending machines over the past 10 years has been 125%, which is still 60 points lower than the recent record set by WTI options.

The consequences of Covid-19 represent an unprecedented challenge for the global energy industry and the risks are being reflected in the dramatic changes in the price of oil in the future. This brings record short-term volatility and it is clear from the long-term measures of implied volatility that nobody expects a return to normal soon.

By Owain Johnson and Jeff White

More information on oil market volatility on OpenMarkets.

(This article is sponsored and produced by CME Group, which is solely responsible for its content.)

.