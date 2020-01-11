The Cuban Columbia Restaurant is the 100 Best Food Network Sandwich in America

Loading...

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Cuban sandwich is a staple in the Tampa Bay area, but nobody does the sandwich better than the Columbia Restaurant, at least according to the Food Network.

The Food Network compiled the list of the 100 best sandwiches in America and the Cuban American from Columbia was selected as the award-winning sandwich representative.

The heading under Colombia’s Cuban Sandwich reads:

“The Cuban sandwich is a misnomer in many ways – neither the sandwich itself nor its culturally diverse fillings come from Cuba. It’s like an ode to the cultural fabric of his hometown when it was founded in 1915. Invented at the Columbia Restaurant in Tampa, the state’s oldest restaurant, the iconic sandwich was called Mixto when it was created. “

