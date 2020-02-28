the-curious-case-of-reed-nikko:-just-how-considerably-has-the-big-gentleman-lifted-his-activity?

Heading through an early-period extend of taking part in a blended 14 minutes in five game titles, it appeared like Reed Nikko was bound to invest one more yr pinned to the again conclusion of the Missouri bench.

Certainly, that is not a typo. Amongst Missouri men’s basketball’s quintet of games in between Wofford on Nov. 18 and Charleston Southern on Dec. three, Nikko, who entered 2019-20 with two profession starts, did not just see lessened minutes. He was a rotational afterthought.

But the Tigers (14-14 all round, 6-nine Southeastern Conference), for all their struggles this year, have appeared to have firmly recognized a “subsequent guy up” mentality when a big piece of the lineup goes down. The most notable illustration has been Xavier Pinson’s recent scoring surge, averaging 20.eight points in excess of his previous six games, in a depleted Missouri frontcourt with guard Mark Smith recovering from a back again injury.

But to establish the most prominent player stepping up, we really don’t have to have to glimpse any further more than Nikko, the as soon as sparingly-utilized Minnesotan.

At any time because star forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. was to start with rendered inactive by a worry fracture in his foot through a match towards Chicago State on Dec. 30, Nikko has been firmly slotted in the starting centre location for 17 straight video games. Along with guard Dru Smith, Nikko has been the only Missouri player to commence each individual SEC matchup, exceeding expectations in an area of the court docket that will get dangerously slim for the Tigers with no Tilmon.

In Missouri’s road acquire Wednesday at Vanderbilt, Nikko set up his grittiest general performance yet. Getting not practiced all week and barely carrying out so in pregame due to a again injury, in accordance to mentor Cuonzo Martin , the senior managed a profession-higher 14 factors, going great both of those from the subject (5 for five) and cost-free-throw line (four for 4).

Nikko hasn’t shot up NBA Draft boards or is in any type of consideration for a SEC award, but Missouri does not expect that out of him. His enjoy is just a basic illustration of challenging function paying out dividends, and teammates and coaches are noticing.

“We came in, we variety of had the factor looming over our heads that we haven’t gained a conference road match yet,” Nikko mentioned following the Vanderbilt game. “We just felt we had to go out and give it our all tonight. I did not even know I had 14 … I felt like I experienced an benefit in dimensions and my teammates did a wonderful work on the large-lows, select-and-rolls and acquiring me down there.”

In a league calendar year in which forwards like Kentucky’s Nick Richards and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry have thrived, Nikko has snugly inserted himself right into the thick of being among the the most efficient two-way big adult males of the SEC.

Nikko’s meeting averages for each game — 7.five points, 4.7 rebounds and .nine blocks in 20.nine minutes — are solid marks, but they will not soar off the charts. Nonetheless, it truly is the nicely-rounded recreation he produces with these minutes that tends to make Nikko so effective. For every KenPom, he is fifth in SEC engage in in offensive ranking, fourth in offensive rebound share, seventh in block percentage and 3rd in 2-position area purpose share.

The only other gamers in the SEC to rank in the top rated 10 in all 4 categories? Richards and Abdul Ado, Perry’s frontcourt teammate on the Bulldogs.

Oh, and every of Nikko’s aforementioned for each-match stats are profession highs, as well. His factors (3.5 to seven.5) and overall discipline goal proportion (58.seven% to 63.6%) jumps in SEC participate in from final period to this a person are his most sizeable enhancements.

“He usually brings … intelligence, management as an older dude, (and getting) struggle-analyzed,” Martin said of Nikko, who scored a then job-higher 13 factors, soon after Missouri’s 72-69 get above Georgia on Jan. 28. “(Reed’s) a dude that is committed to a software. He’s a far better scorer, in my opinion, than what he demonstrates in some cases, and I think that’s just him recognizing, ‘I’m bodily, I am robust.'”

Tilmon performed for just the next time Wednesday due to the fact Jan. 4 at Kentucky, with Martin easing him again into the lineup (nine minutes) to stay clear of any opportunity of re-aggravating his foot.

Although Nikko, Mitchell Smith and the rarely-employed Axel Okongo are the only types at or over Tilmon’s top (6-foot-10) , you will find plainly no hurry to press Tilmon again to starter’s minutes when he isn’t really prepared.

Nikko, for even so long Tilmon wants, has and will do just great in his spot.

“Reed, he’s a fantastic individual on and off the court docket,” Tigers guard Javon Pickett reported immediately after Nikko played a career-large 26 minutes against Georgia. “We know how difficult he performs. He tries to do all the things that he can to support us … he was incredible. Reed experienced been enjoying seriously effectively for us and we’re going to keep on to need him to enjoy like that.”