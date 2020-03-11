The curious inconsistency of bans on games and parades since of the coronavirus

A different Sunshine-Times reader not long ago wrote to ask that the Illinois Higher Faculty Affiliation ban handshaking right before and following basketball online games.

But what, then, about during the activity when the sweat starts off flying? When player are in speak to with each individual other for 32 minutes or far more? Must the IHSA ban boxing out an opponent or scrambling for a free ball?

On a relevant concern, I known as the 19th Ward office environment to confirm that the St. Patrick’s Working day Parade together Western Avenue has been canceled. When I was informed of course, I requested if companies along the parade route, this kind of as bars and restaurants, also were to be shut. I was told no, they could continue to be open up. I then questioned if I was safer in a packed bar than strolling down the middle of Western Avenue. I was told “Have a good day” — and they hung up.

Mick Cozzie, Morgan Park

Socialism indicates taking part in by guidelines

Socialism has been demonized by the appropriate because permanently. Though socialism was as soon as respectable in our nation, company interests have been able to discredit the phrase by equating any form of financial democracy with communism. The actuality that there are many varieties of socialism has been brushed apart in our political discourse.

Irrespective of whether the term socialism offends you or not, the thought of a publicly accountable current market financial state need to not. I like to think of it as evaluating superior old American football, which has procedures, to English rugby, which evidently does not.

Gershon Mayer, Hyde Park