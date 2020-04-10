The current data is replacing the models in the White House Coronavirus Working Group

It seems that White House Coronavirus Task Force medical professionals have diminished confidence in academic models in favor of actual coronavirus data provided by state governments.

This move comes as academic models that have led to restrictive social distance policies at the state and federal levels continue to review downward projections of death and widely exaggerated hospitalization projections.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model, which had recently projected 93,765 deaths, has downgraded death projections to 60,415, as the actual data comes from different states. In the meantime, projections for hospitalizations of the model continue to lose their mark by a wide margin and have not yet been corrected.

Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday said that actual data on coronavirus tests and cases provided to the federal government by state governments across the country, instead of models, have been has now become the driving force behind “understanding how to move.” Going forward together to have a different future. “

“The original outbreaks were very large, but the most recent we speak of in Washington and Philadelphia and Baltimore seem to be the attack rates, and the attack rates in Denver and some of these other states we have talked about are very lower than New York and New Jersey, “Dr. Birx said in a briefing at the White House on Thursday.

“This gives us hope about really understanding how to integrate this information together, not about a model, but the actual cases that occur, and understanding how to move together to have a different future,” he added.

Birx analyzed the value of real data analyzed by White House Coronavirus Task Force medical professionals:

We certainly know how desperate and difficult the situation in New York has been over the last few weeks. And we’ve been talking about what would be the most difficult week, due to the large proportion of cases coming from the New York subway.

What has encouraged us, the first states, outside of Washington and California, to have an extraordinarily low rate of attack due to their mitigation level, all the new areas that have new cases on the rise, we talked about yesterday, Washington (DC)) and Baltimore and the Philadelphia Underground – which includes Camden, Wilmington and the surrounding Philadelphia counties – we are seeing cases, how far we have come to the rate of attack rates. out of every seven thousand. in New York they are measuring each other. They even include a one- to two-thousandth curve advance, which shows that when you start mitigating early, it has a very different impact.

All this data is put together. Test rates, HIV, age groups, who really need hospitalization, ICU. The innovative pieces from … heard a great report from Louisiana this morning on the phone call where at least 40 percent of the people who came out of the living fans were talking about leaving the hospital. this is very encouraging to us.

Birx also provided details on the results of more than 1.5 million coronavirus test results that state governments have reported to the federal government:

I’m sure you follow our numbers every day. About 118,000 to 120,000 are being tested per day, so we currently go above 750,000 a week.

We have some statistics, now we remember that we needed to be informed through Congress. We already have about 75 percent of test data, currently about 1.5 million of those tests have been reported.

We have tested more than 200,000 young people by the age of 25. They have about 11 percent positivity rate.

More than half a million people between 25 and 45 years old. They have a positive rate of 17 percent. Now, remember that you need to have symptoms to be tested, so you get an idea of ​​the number of people who have symptoms that aren’t infected with coronavirus.

About half a million people between the ages of 45 and 65, their positivity rate is 21 percent.

About 200,000 between the ages of 65 and 85, a positive 22 percent.

A small group of about 30 thousand people over the age of 85 have a positivity rate of 24 percent.

So this gives you an idea of ​​where tests are performed in all age categories.

I see a lot of men in the audience today, I just want to remind them of the importance of health care. Of the male-female ratios, 56 percent of the people tested are women, 16 percent positive. 44 percent male, 23 percent positive.

Birx targeted key pieces of information on the coronavirus pandemic from largely rural states:

I received a number of great calls with about 17 states located in our most rural areas, specifically around our natives and tribal nations.

It was a very quiet call that we are trying all over the country. We have about 63 percent of states (Note: Birx probably cites 32 states out of 51 reporting entities, all 50 states plus the district of Columbia) that are less than 10 percent positive despite major tests. And within the indigenous peoples and tribal nations, they are seeing the same thing we are seeing across the nation. It increases the problems between those with comorbidities and the elderly, but also the problems in nursing homes.

Many of these states are still able to fully track contacts and, therefore, have been tracking contacts from nursing home outbreaks and other outbreaks. It really gives us a clear impression, no matter what we do in the future, we need to really make sure that the nursing homes are on watch. . . that we are actively trying in nursing homes, both residents and workers, at all times.

Dr. Birx’s comments came on a day after he spoke to the Coronavirus White House on Wednesday, which indicated that death projections on coronavirus academic models have been declining due to the mitigating behavior of the American people:

I know many of you see the Act Now and IHME models, and their numbers, mortality over 90,000 or 86,000, have steadily declined, to 81,000 and now to 61,000. That is based on what America does. This is what is happening

And I think what has been so remarkable, I think for those of us who have been in science for a long time, is the importance of behavior change and how important it is for Americans to adapt and follow. these changes in behavior. And this is what changes the rate of new cases and this is what will change mortality in advance, because we are now in the period of total mitigation that should be reflected in the coming weeks of decreasing mortality. I mean, this is what we really look forward to seeing.

The American people impress us. And I think models are models. I have always worked to validate. I’ve spent my life validating models around the world and that’s why we do surveys and surveillance and make sure what we think is right.

Birx also said on Wednesday that the White House Coronavirus Task Force had meticulously tracked actual data on coronavirus cases and tests at the county and subway locations:

Yes, the number of cases is stabilizing, or it is stabilizing, but I want to go through those numbers as we talk about these cases as micro-epidemics in the metro and in the rural areas.

So in the New York subway area (which obviously includes northern New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island) there are still 11,000 new cases a day and the test’s positivity rate is up to 40. % month. So there are still a significant number of diseases and they all need to follow the guidelines.

New Orleans Subway Area: 800 new cases a day, but a seropositive rate of 28 percent on a test. Detroit Metro Area: 1,400 cases daily, up 26 percent from positive. Chicago: 1,200 cases daily and 18 percent. Boston – 18 percent positivity, 1,100 cases daily. Denver has dropped to 180 cases daily, but is still 15 percent positive for its tests. California and Washington have remained stable around – Seattle, 350 cases daily. In the LA metro area – 800 cases per day, but their positive rates remain at 9%.

So really, this gives us an idea of ​​what is needed. They have been continually mitigating. Imagine what we are talking about: New York going from 40% more seropositive and 11,000 cases daily to the LA metro area of ​​800 daily cases and 9 percent.

Dr. Birx told host George Stephanapoulos that the White House Coronavirus Task Force is being refined based on county-level data:

So we track one county by county as well as the hot subway area. We also want to make sure we are not missing out on rural areas, so we were keeping track of small outbreaks in rural areas, and they have been managed excellently by health commissioners and local governments, and we are very confident that outbreaks are unique. . And then we keep track of the big metro areas. You know, we look at daily case reports, but I think it’s very important that we look not just at one day, but as a combination of days, and really look for trends. We also look at the test data to see if the number of test positives has begun to decline because we are now doing a lot of testing, so let’s integrate all of that data.

We are concerned about the Washington and Baltimore subway areas and right now we are concerned about the Philadelphia area. All of our previous areas seem to be at least stable. And surely, we’re looking a lot in California and Washington to really understand how they’ve been able to mitigate as well as a community of Americans.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force’s highest concentration of actual coronavirus data is a likely indicator that a gradual reopening of the country will be based on state, county and subway-specific data.