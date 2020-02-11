“The Cursed” starts on solid foundations “, Dr. Romantique 2” continues to achieve marks of more than 20%

The new tvN drama “The Cursed”, by the writer of “Train to Busan”, got off to a good start!
The new drama concerns a teenage girl (played by Jeong Ji So) who has the ability to curse others by death using the characters of the official name of someone written in hanja (Chinese characters), a picture and a personal affiliation. The girl, alongside a journalist with a keen sense of justice (Uhm Ji Won), stands to fight against an immense evil (Sung Dong Il) hidden behind a large computer company.
Its first episode, aired on February 10, recorded an average of 2.5%, peaking at 3.1% in its most watched minute.
Meanwhile, the “Dr. Romantic 2 “continues to exceed 20% audience.
The drama, which hit a personal best last week with a national average audience of 20.8%, reached national averages of 17.7 and 20.8% with its episode of February 10. The drama reached 22.9% in its most watched minute.
The JTBC “prosecutor’s war” recorded 3.3%.
