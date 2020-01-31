The CW puts social media at the center of its streaming strategy

Months before the start of the season, The CW is preparing an “ecosystem” pitch to tackle the fragmenting TV landscape.

Rick Haskins, promoted to President of Streaming and Chief Brand Officer on Wednesday (January 29), said the network uses social media to move viewers between its broadcast and digital properties. Ideally, this creates a single ecosystem where advertisers can find their target audience.

“I think (advertisers) feel like we gain and appreciate a lot of social impressions because it means that we understand the audience and can connect with the audience,” said Haskins, who oversees the overall strategy and development for The CWs leads streaming properties and leads branding and marketing for the division. “And if you’re an advertiser, the best thing you want to do is get in touch with your audience.”

The CW has 1.9 million Instagram followers, 1 million Twitter followers and has started advertising on TikTok. Social media is used to motivate viewers and cross-screen engagement for advertisers is promoted.

“The ratings don’t necessarily have to be the highest when it comes to the show because you know there is commitment,” said Haskins.

The CW, a joint venture between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros Entertainment, operates two ad-supported streaming services. CW TV contains content that is broadcast on the network’s broadcast channel. CW Seed transmits millennial originals and captured library content.

Media companies that control a number of streaming properties are beginning to recognize the value of their ecosystems. ViacomCBS, for example, has released the first episode of Star Trek: Picard on its free Pluto TV service to get registrations for its paid service, CBS All Access, which runs the rest of the series.

According to Haskins, streaming is an important part of The CW’s business, but still not as important as broadcast. The CW has a 24-hour window between broadcasting a broadcast and broadcasting on CW TV.

According to Haskins, windowing content doesn’t invalidate the original show, but rather divides viewers in a way that makes targeting more effective for advertisers.

The CW doesn’t split its marketing spending, but Haskins said it chose a “sophisticated, data-driven” approach to promoting its services. After all, Netflix spent $ 879 million on marketing in the last quarter, while The CW had an estimated annual turnover of $ 43.6 million according to Crunchbase.

Netflix and The CW’s streaming services aren’t Apple-to-Apple comparisons, but media companies are struggling for attention in the increasingly crowded streaming market.

“It is absolutely crazy to see what everyone is doing, but that cannot overwhelm you,” said Haskins. “That doesn’t intimidate you. You need to keep track of what you’ve done in the past … and continue to provide consumers with what they want, when they want, and how they want it. “