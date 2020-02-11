The Daily Show makes a Joe Biden Insult bot

Joe Bidens The tendency to make the off-the-cuff comment was softened yesterday by his strange remark from a New Hampshire voter.

Biden’s jocular remark is one he made earlier and attributed to a line in a John Wayne Movie. It’s unclear what film he’s from (though Slate knows exactly what he’s referring to).

Lines like these are a real brand for Biden, and today The Daily Show has given the fun of creating a Joe Biden insult bot. This is as crazy as you would expect:

Listen Jack – We did a Joe Biden insult bot. Tweet @BidenInsultBot to be personally offended by Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/TRsZo9YaBP

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2020

Our @BidenInsultBot is in operation! Get tweeted, ya double-sided Malarkey magnet https://t.co/HpiZXgPTr8

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2020

You hitchhike to Memphis without a bondage, ya chitlin spucking garden hose

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) February 10, 2020

Just don’t show today’s new poll or the Malarkey will hit the fan.

