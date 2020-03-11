“The damn plan has fallen on the mountain”

A senior counsel for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has fallen into despair over his potential opportunities to win the Democratic presidency after another round of losses on the “Mini Super Tuesday”.

Former Vice President Joe Biden struck Sanders with wins in four primary contests – Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan – the most important race of the night. Sanders only won North Dakota, while Washington’s results are lagging behind.

“The damn plane has crashed into the bush,” aide Sanders, who borrowed a line from the 1998 movie The Big Lebowski, told Yahoo News.

Sanders turned to supporters after he lost Michigan and returned home to Vermont. The 78-year-old earlier canceled a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, due to coronavirus public health problems.

Biden now has a number of Sanders 823 to 666 delegates. A total of 1,991 is needed to secure the Democratic nomination for the July party convention in Milwaukee.

Tuesday’s results continue Biden’s momentum in the Democratic race. One week ago, he served as party leader after a dominant performance on Super Tuesday, when he won ten states in all four of the Sanders, including Texas.

The two candidates campaigned Monday in Michigan, a state that will be crucial in winning the Democratic candidate in November. The state voted for President Donald Trump four years ago, and was considered one of the biggest surprise wins that helped him win the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The UPI contributed to this report.