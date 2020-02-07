The danger of storms ends and the 30s cool down until Friday morning

The widespread rain ends on Thursday morning and takes a break for a few days. Temperatures will be close to average for only about 24 hours before they recover.

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: A slow cold front hardly moves through the area despite the entry almost 24 hours ago. Therefore, the rain continues for part of the morning. Clouds are expected to dominate the sky in daylight. Thermometers will crash as the front moves further east, with morning readings falling from the 50s to the 40s at dusk. If you clear up the sky overnight, the lows will run into the mid-1930s.

Conditions: The thunderstorm system on Wednesday has had a major impact as expected, Heavy thunderstorms picked up in the afternoon. In the evening there was a slight calm, followed by heavy rains overnight. Amounts ranged from 1 to 4 inches in the region, with the heaviest sums on a narrow axis from Plaquemine via Baton Rouge to McComb. Many of the storm reports fell into the areas with prospects for the Storm Prediction Center – the tornado and wind damage events were near the high-risk area in Mississippi. The only surprise was that several hail events occurred in the Baton Rouge area, and this was considered unlikely due to the warmer atmosphere in the air. Fortunately, none of the hail damage caused because it was very small and classified as severe under the 1 inch criteria.

Next: Friday is sunny and seasonal. A weak front can cause some passing clouds or a stray shower on Saturday evening, but this is an event with little impact. At least a partial brightening is expected on Sunday with mild high temperatures in the low 70s. Another frontal system is expected to come to a standstill over the region early next week, which will result in a prolonged spill of showers and thunderstorms. At this point, these rounds don’t look serious.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper valley remains above Texas early Thursday. When the south-west rises, the showers remain with clouds until dawn. Persistent low clouds and falling temperatures make for an uncomfortable day. Morning thermometers in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s will end in the late 40’s in the late afternoon. With clear skies and falling dew points, the night lows sink until Friday morning in the lower 30s. One or two typical cool spots could pinch the freezer. After a sunny day, low humidity returns to the area on Friday evening, and the resulting higher dew points keep the low temperatures close to seasonal averages in the 1940s. A weakening front will fade over the area on Saturday evening and could whirl up some clouds or maybe a single shower. A (zonal) jetstream moving from west to east will take shape in the first half of next week. We are thus returning to the active pattern in our region that we experienced two to three weeks ago. The Jetstream transmits several disturbances to increase the chance of rain. The first of these is scheduled for Monday. Forecast models indicate that a front will come to the region, but since there is no real north wind, the front in the region could come to a standstill and also be the focus of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on the available moisture in the atmosphere, which is a bit too far away to determine, this scenario needs to be monitored for heavy rain.

– Josh

