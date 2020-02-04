The date and time you watched and signed Special K’s return

Kell Brook returns to the ring this weekend and continues to strive to become two-time world champion.

Special K’s career was of great importance in 2017 when he suffered two losses against superstars Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

Now the former IBF welterweight world champion wants to work his way back to the top of the sport after his vacation in 2019.

getty

Kell Brooks will face Mark DeLuca in Sheffield this weekend

Brook defeated Michael Zerafa and Sergey Rabchenko in 2018 to recover from his heavy defeats and raise his professional record to 38 and 2.

Now he will celebrate his long-awaited comeback by grappling with American Mark DeLuca in his hometown of Sheffield.

“The Bazooka” DeLuca, 31, has had 24 wins and one defeat in his last fight and defeated Brandon Brewer.

Brook vs DeLuca: date and time

The fight will take place on Saturday February 8th at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

Brooks’ last two fights, his victories against Zerafa and Rabchenko, took place on the 13,600 spectator site.

The ring walks are expected from 10 p.m. British time However, this depends on the results of the sub-map.

Kell Brook names Amir Khan as a dream fight for 2020, insists that he can still do welterweight

Brook vs. DeLuca: TV channel and livestream

The fight will be shown at the Sky Sports Main Event with coverage from 8 p.m. From 7 p.m. it will also be in the Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports customers can stream this fight live via the app on their computers, tablets and mobile devices.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Sky Sports Day Pass for £ 9.99 on NowTV.

The sub-map will also be shown on the Sky Sports Facebook page at 6 p.m.

Getty

Kell Brook lost to Errol Spence in front of his own fans on Bramall Lane

Brook vs DeLuca: Undercard

Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca – Super Welterweight Competition

Kid Glahad vs Claudio Marrero – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Terri Harper vs Eva Wahlstrom – WBC & IBO World Female Super Featherweight Title

Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt – Welterweight Competition

Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch – Heavyweight Competition

Martin J Ward vs. Jesus Amparan – Super featherweight competition

John Docherty vs Pablo Mendoza – Super Middleweight Competition

Donte Dixon vs Eduardo Valverde – Super featherweight competition

Callum Beardow vs Pawel Martyniuk – Light Heavyweight Competition

Brook vs DeLuca: the latest betting odds

Kell Brook 1/20

Mark DeLuca 9/1

Draw 25/1

Brook vs DeLuca: what was said?

Kell Brook: “I feel great, I feel good. I am ready to fight, I would be ready to fight next week. It’s good to prepare for a fight again. I fight back in Sheffield, we know what we get from the fans – incredible support. There is always a great atmosphere in the arena.

“DeLuca is in front of me, an ex-marine, a very fit fighter, very strong, he will come here as if it were his World Cup fight. The fans will really be pampered and I can’t wait to give them that I can’t wait to step in and get the crowd over and moving on.

“At the beginning of last year it was frustrating because I was trying to start the fight against Terence Crawford. I tried to do a couple of fights, but they never happened. 2019 was frustrating at first, but then I just enjoyed my time with my little girls, was traveling a bit, but then it got a little boring and I thought boxing is my home and I have to give more of myself to fans. I am not finished yet and I want to give everything I have.

“I want everyone who wears a belt to become world champion twice this year. That is my goal. “