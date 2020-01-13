The daughter of Felicity Huffman takes part in the cast of season 2 of & # 39; The Twilight Zone & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML64ca27f04affcc5cb7db9abfc55b4af49%

Sophia Macy, who is also the daughter of William H. Macy, is expected to appear with actress Abbie Hern in an episode entitled & # 39; Among the not entered & # 39 ;.

The daughter in the middle of Felicity HuffmanThe scandal of admission to college follows his parents to act after getting a role in the renewed “The twilight zone“.

Sophia Macywhose father is “Shameless“star William H. Macy, was issued in the second season of Jordan PeeleRestart online, join people like Brunette Baccarin, Billy doorman, Tony Hale, Joel McHale, Chris MeloniY Jimmi Simpson.

The 19-year-old girl, who graduated from high school in the summer (19), appears in an episode entitled “Among the Untrodden”, along with the actress. Abbie Hern.

“I just wanted to talk about this!” Sophia shared on Instagram. “I am very grateful @abbiehern_ I love you and I love acting with you.”

The news of Sophia’s first major performance concert comes months after her mother has received 11 days in jail for 14 days for paying to solve the scores for her oldest daughter’s admission test in an attempt to secure her a place in a higher university .

Ex “Desperate housewives“The Huffman star is currently working to fulfill the portion of the punishment, which also included a $ 30,000 fine (£ 23,100) and a one-year probation period.

She and Macy are also parents of Georgia, 17.

