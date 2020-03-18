The daughter of legendary hip-hop Eric B dies in car crash

The daughter of legendary hip-hop Eric B died after she was involved in a car accident in Connecticut on Sunday.

28-year-old Eric Supreme barrier was seriously injured in the accident and was declared dead on Monday afternoon (March 16).

She drove north 1-91 when her car stopped in the middle lane in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to police reports.

It is reported that the truck, driven by 28-year-old man, crashed into the back of the Mini Cooper Countryman. The police report states that the driver of the truck, “was damaged in a collision,” and “the investigation is ongoing.”

Reaffirming its passage, Eric said: “She was a valiant fight, but we trust in God and His final decision to bring her home … Please continue to lead the prayers in our family, if we are willing to put Eric on vacation..

“We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the pouring of support and love during this difficult time. Again, we accept the will of God and we want to sincerely thank the good Samaritans, first response and impeccable medical staff who took care of our daughter in Hartfardskay hospital.”

He added: “However, it was unfortunate car accident that claimed her life, and it is also important that we pray for the other participant Our hearts also given to him and his family, because we are not at the heart of the ill will for anyone. engaged. “

Eric, half of the legendary duo Eric and Rakim Bay, after a shared video in Instagram, which has been shown to his daughter joined him on stage during the performance.

These condolences to my brother Eric B. and the whole family with many children. That evening, his daughter Erika was held …

The author Rakim in the Monday, March 16, 2020

“My daughter, Erica,” – he said in the video. “She thinks she’s my twin and my boss” – he joked, when couples see how they are holding hands.

Rakim also paid tribute on Facebook, writing: “Dear condolences to my brother Eric B. and the whole family with many children.”

He continued: “This evening my daughter Erica suffered injuries in a car accident Erika was the brightest star, and if we feel sad much of its physical form, we will forever celebrate her life and her energy Please put blessing in the air.. “.

In his personal worship LL Cool J said: “My love and condolences to you @therealdjericb.” His mother Erica and the rest of your family and friends. Let your daughter will have a rest. “