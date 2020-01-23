The Dave Matthews Band announces the dates of summer 2020

Dave Matthews Band is touring this summer. Over the last decade or two, they have become known as the modern summer. All of their setlists are varied and feature large, extended versions of their songs and perhaps their solid cover of “Sledgehammer”.

Often they don’t even play their most radio-friendly hits, leaving disappointed fans less likely to be loyal. As for the faithful Dave Matthews Band, they can get on the road playing whatever they want from September 16th to September 23rd.

Dave Matthews band in pop culture

The Dave Matthews Band has always been an easy target. They wear the heart or the enamel on their sleeves, yet one wants to interpret their very commercial music. With pop and hip hop getting the pop culture conversation, people just didn’t bag into the band as much as it was happening, so what’s the point of it anyway? Time has moved, but the band’s fans have not.

Still rocking

The band – Matthews, Stefan Lessard, Carter Beauford, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross, Jeff Coffin and Buddy Strong – continue to sell large venues and their latest album from 2018, “Come Tomorrow”, has been released on the Billboard chart chart. They keep their main audience happy. There is still a great appreciation in the world for this more innocent, fun and, of course, cheesy band that just wants to have a good time.

The cost of tickets

To watch the band enjoy themselves is not exactly cheap or maybe worth it. Anyone who is not a hardcore fan will probably buy a ticket at one of his shows because they are sometimes overpriced. Demand is for that, sure, but any fan without a lot of money in their name won’t have the dough to offer a ticket. Whenever a band, especially one that isn’t exactly hip and new or now legendary, overloads its fans, it’s a little inconvenient. At least not one of the incredible tours you won’t miss this summer.

The Hall of Fame Rock & Roll

Make no mistake, the band still has a lot of fans. When the Rock & Roll Hame of Fame gave fans voting ballots, over a million people voted for the Dave Matthews Band, a band that many people probably wouldn’t even describe as rock. They had been shut out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in the end, probably for good reason considering that all the really classic rock bands are still not part of the false business hall of fame.

Full Travel Dates

June 16: Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 17: Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19: Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Home Loan Music Center

June 20: Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Home Loan Music Center

June 23: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

June 24: Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center

June 26: Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion on the North Island

June 27: Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion on the North Island

June 29: Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Adel Arena

June 30: Clarkston, Michigan – DTE Energy Music Theater

July 3: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

July 8: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 10: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 11: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 14: Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire

July 15: Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire

July 17: Mansfield, Massachusetts – XFINITY Center

July 18: Colombia, Maryland – Pavilion Post Merriweather Post

July 21: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 22: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview

July 24: Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 28: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Portal

July 29: Alpharetta, Georgia – Bank of America Amphitheater

July 31: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

August 1: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

September 2: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

September 4: George, Washington – Gorge Amphitheater

September 5: George, Washington – Gorge Amphitheater

September 6: George, Washington – Gorge Amphitheater

September 12: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

September 13: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

September 16: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

September 18: Durant, Oklahoma – Great Choctaw Theater

September 19: Durant, Oklahoma – Great Choctaw Theater

September 23: Southaven, Mississippi – BankPlus Amphitheater in Snowden Grove