The Dave Matthews Band announces the dates of summer 2020

Dave Matthews Band is touring this summer. Over the last decade or two, they have become known as the modern summer. All of their setlists are varied and feature large, extended versions of their songs and perhaps their solid cover of “Sledgehammer”.
Often they don’t even play their most radio-friendly hits, leaving disappointed fans less likely to be loyal. As for the faithful Dave Matthews Band, they can get on the road playing whatever they want from September 16th to September 23rd.
Dave Matthews band in pop culture
The Dave Matthews Band has always been an easy target. They wear the heart or the enamel on their sleeves, yet one wants to interpret their very commercial music. With pop and hip hop getting the pop culture conversation, people just didn’t bag into the band as much as it was happening, so what’s the point of it anyway? Time has moved, but the band’s fans have not.
Still rocking
The band – Matthews, Stefan Lessard, Carter Beauford, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross, Jeff Coffin and Buddy Strong – continue to sell large venues and their latest album from 2018, “Come Tomorrow”, has been released on the Billboard chart chart. They keep their main audience happy. There is still a great appreciation in the world for this more innocent, fun and, of course, cheesy band that just wants to have a good time.
The cost of tickets
To watch the band enjoy themselves is not exactly cheap or maybe worth it. Anyone who is not a hardcore fan will probably buy a ticket at one of his shows because they are sometimes overpriced. Demand is for that, sure, but any fan without a lot of money in their name won’t have the dough to offer a ticket. Whenever a band, especially one that isn’t exactly hip and new or now legendary, overloads its fans, it’s a little inconvenient. At least not one of the incredible tours you won’t miss this summer.
The Hall of Fame Rock & Roll
Make no mistake, the band still has a lot of fans. When the Rock & Roll Hame of Fame gave fans voting ballots, over a million people voted for the Dave Matthews Band, a band that many people probably wouldn’t even describe as rock. They had been shut out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in the end, probably for good reason considering that all the really classic rock bands are still not part of the false business hall of fame.
Full Travel Dates
June 16: Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 17: Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 19: Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Home Loan Music Center
June 20: Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Home Loan Music Center
June 23: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
June 24: Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center
June 26: Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion on the North Island
June 27: Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion on the North Island
June 29: Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Adel Arena
June 30: Clarkston, Michigan – DTE Energy Music Theater
July 3: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
July 8: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 10: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 11: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 14: Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire
July 15: Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire
July 17: Mansfield, Massachusetts – XFINITY Center
July 18: Colombia, Maryland – Pavilion Post Merriweather Post
July 21: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 22: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview
July 24: Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 28: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Portal
July 29: Alpharetta, Georgia – Bank of America Amphitheater
July 31: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
August 1: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
September 2: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
September 4: George, Washington – Gorge Amphitheater
September 5: George, Washington – Gorge Amphitheater
September 6: George, Washington – Gorge Amphitheater
September 12: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
September 13: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
September 16: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater
September 18: Durant, Oklahoma – Great Choctaw Theater
September 19: Durant, Oklahoma – Great Choctaw Theater
September 23: Southaven, Mississippi – BankPlus Amphitheater in Snowden Grove