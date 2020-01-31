The day has come when Britain will leave the EU

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made plans to hold a referendum on independence this year despite the UK government’s disagreement as she struggles to keep her voters as part of the European Union.

According to Sturgeon, Scotland wants a future in which it continues to be “an open, inviting place to live, study and work and a valued member of the European family of nations”.

“We need to find the way to make sure it’s legal and legitimate. We’re not at this point yet.”

A binding referendum cannot take place without the UK government’s consent, and Boris Johnson rejected the Scottish government’s request for a referendum on independence this month.

Johnson argues that a 2014 referendum in which the Scots opposed independence was billed as a one-off vote and should exist.

According to the Scottish independence government, Brexit changes everything.

The UK as a whole barely voted to leave the EU in 2016, but voters in Scotland by far chose to stay.