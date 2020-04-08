Veteran actor Duleep Tahil is truly happy to be back on television in the rhythm of Ramayananda Sagar’s Ramayana, BR Chopda’s Mahabharata, circus and even on television. He actually mentioned that good stories always survive the test of time rather than TRPs.

While talking to HT about Bunyiad, Duleep recalled and said, “Old is gold.” He talked about the foundation being re-broadcast and said, “These are all fantastic programs. I have one of my recent shows, Sia Ke Ram, also being re-broadcast. Bunyad, in its time (66 198 66- 1-19.87) was such a successful event. It has a lot of significance in today’s world too. It is a matter of building Pakistan, when India was in search of an identity, there was so much support and support in the community and violence. I’m glad it came back. It’s great to be back to the classics. We now have a captive audience, they can’t go out. “

Duleep Tahil’s show: “The day they go off air, nobody cares”

The lockdown really made us realize that old programs always keep good quality content. Tahil also shows how TRPs these days are and make money for producers and therefore does not get that faction status.

He added, “Our program had a good story and it showed people how good the story is. After the foundation, people started pulling shows. This is a lesson to keep in the story until it catches the viewer. If it were spread, our program would still be running today. But Buniad and Ham People writer Manohar Shyam Joshi were a genius, he insisted, and director Ramesh Sippy would disagree. Ann, the story ended when it was finished. “

Dilip tweeted, “Now people say the show is coming and they forget tomorrow they are behind the eye player and have their pockets on their faces.” They go into episode expansion. No one cares about the day they go up in the air. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.