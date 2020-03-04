[THE Dead DAISIES Indicator Globally Deal With SPINEFARM Records]

Mega really hard rock collective THE Lifeless DAISIES has signed a international deal with Spinefarm Data — the dwelling of challenging rock and metallic in the Universal Audio Team.

Acquiring lately welcomed new member Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK State COMMUNION) to the band, a super-charged DAISIES enter a fresh new label partnership with Spinefarm Documents. Motivated by ’70s and early ’80s rock, the band’s sound is soulful and obtainable with stellar musicianship and pulverizing dwell shows equivalent areas of AEROSMITH, Bad Enterprise and FOREIGNER, THE Lifeless DAISIES comprise of muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, massive choruses, strong melodies and robust hooks.

THE Dead DAISIES are:

Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK State COMMUNION) – Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar

Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) – Guitar

David Lowy (MINK, Pink PHOENIX) – Guitar

Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, Negative ENGLISH, HARDLINE) – Drums

Collectively, these explosive hardcore rock ‘n’ rollers have been busy at Studios La Fabrique in the South of France, recording their nonetheless-untitled album with producer Ben Grosse (Aspiration THEATER, MARILYN MANSON, SEVENDUST).

The band says: “We’re thrilled to be releasing our forthcoming album in collaboration with Spinefarm Data. This album is incredibly crucial to us and we all felt we needed to take the future step not only musically but also from a label viewpoint. Together with Jonas, Maria, Dante and the rest of the Spinefarm staff, it really is time to crank up the engines and get to get the job done on this subsequent chapter with Glenn. So occur to a display, appreciate the journey and ROCK with us. We can’t wait around for you to hear it!!”

Spinefarm basic supervisor Jonas Nachsin echoes that sentiment, indicating: “We are extremely excited to companion with THE Useless DAISIES on their latest and most effective album still. With the addition of Glenn Hughes, all the perform they’ve been placing in about the previous couple several years will notice its comprehensive likely with this release. As we’ve been steadily incorporating each new and profession artists to the Spinefarm roster, we lengthen a large welcome to THE Lifeless DAISIES on becoming a member of our rock ‘farm.”

Particulars on the forthcoming album, which include title, launch day and artwork, will be shared soon. In the meantime, verify out these insightful clips from the studio.

On the dwell entrance, THE Lifeless DAISIES 2020 global tour will kick off in design and style with a significant European summer time jaunt. Possessing earlier shared the phase with some of the largest names in rock — which include KISS, GUNS N’ ROSES, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, Bad Enterprise, WHITESNAKE, ZZ Leading and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES — the band’s 1st string of dates are a blend of arena and amphitheatre exhibits with each JUDAS PRIEST and FOREIGNER, adopted by performances at some of the most renowned and coveted festivals — these kinds of as Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium and Hellfest in France — as properly as an enjoyable array of headline exhibits.