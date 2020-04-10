The deadly corona “Myth we are the biggest country”

The New York Times contributes author and author Viet Thanh Nguyen claimed in a column on Friday that the Corona “is killing the myth that we are the largest country on earth.”

In a column entitled “Ideas That Will Not Survive the Corona,” Nguyen argued, “We weren’t as healthy as we thought we were. The biological virus that infects people is also a social virus. Its symptoms – inequality,” he said. the cruelty, selfishness and profit motive that devalues ​​human life and overestimates goods – have long been shrouded in the heartfelt goodwill of the American exception, one’s resilience in a few steps away from heart attack. “

“If the illusion of invincible crumbles for any patient who survives on an almost deadly experience, then what could die after Covid-19 is the myth that we are the best country on earth, a common belief even among the poor.” the audience, who have to believe in their Americanness if it’s nothing else, “he said.

After claiming that the corona crisis led to the protection of the “less vulnerable” by the government, as others suffer, Nguyen concluded that “the Americans will eventually come out of isolation and censor both the dead and the people.” and ideas they did not make through the crisis. And then we have to decide what story will let the survivors really live. “

