The Dear Hunter announced for ProgPower Europe

The American prog rock band The Dear Hunter has been announced as headliners form the Saturday night at this year’s ProgPower Europe festival. They join a bill that already has an excellent international line-up, with Norwegians Green Carnation, American progers Wilderun, Abraham Sarache from the Netherlands, Puerto Rico’s Avandra, Mother Of Millions from Greece, Israel’s Obsidian Tide and Sunless Dawn from Denmark.

“There is one band from the US that we have been trying to book for ProgPower Europe for quite some time,” the organizers tell Prog. “That is one of the reasons that we are very happy to announce our second headliner. Another reason is that the band has not played in Europe for 5 years. So ProgPower offers a great opportunity to see them live. But the main reason of course is that band such a talented group of musicians who make albums with great compositions and tell great stories. Saturday October 3 at ProgPower 2020. We proudly present: The Dear Hunter! “

This year ProgPower Europe takes place from October 2-4 at JC Sjiwa in Baarlo, the Netherlands. Weekend tickets are currently available and cost € 97.21 on the website of the location. Day tickets can be purchased in August.