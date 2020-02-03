The Dear Hunter, Wilderun, Hypno5e, Panzerballett all announced for Euroblast

American prog rockers The Dear Hunter and Wilderun have been announced for this year’s Euroblast festival, together with French atmospheric progmetallers Hypno5e and German jazzmetallers Panzerballet.

“Because of their ambitious and inspiring approach to story telling and song writing, these American prog rockers have made a name for themselves in recent years and we are delighted that they have made their debut with us,” organizer John Sprich tells Prog of The Dear Hunter.

“Another exciting debut this year is none other than American progressive metal, symphonic folk and orchestral powerhouse Wilderun.”

They join a bill that already includes Swedish merger programmers Dirty Loops, Australian programmers Plini, Black Tongue, Khroma, White Ward, Space Of Variations and more …

“We are proud that we not only have one of the coolest and most relaxed meetings of the year.” adds Sprich, “but also by offering so many talented artists a platform to reach a larger audience and open doors for bigger and better opportunities! What would be this year without a few Euroblast alumni returning to our venues?

“Please help us welcome French film pioneers Hypno5e back to Cologne! This quartet is sonically and visually possibly one of the most underrated bands in the huge progressive metal scene today!”

Euroblast Festival 2020 takes place 1-3 October 2020 at the Essigfabrik in Cologne, Germany.

Tickets and accommodation packages are available here.

(Credit balance: Euroblast)