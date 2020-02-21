[the-death-of-a-division-retailer]

Famed New York City office retail outlet Barneys is closing the doors to 15 locations such as the flagship retail outlet on Madison Avenue this Sunday.

The closure will come just after the organization filed for personal bankruptcy past summer time. In advance of its recent troubles, Barneys was a staple in the New York Town fashion scene for just about a century. They were being in company for 97 decades.

In planning for the luxury retailer’s closing, the shop held huge sales, marketing up to 90% off, all the things will have to go design. It’s not what you normally see in the halls of a superior-conclude department retailer stuffed with expensive designer items.

Even though the suppliers by themselves are closing, the Barneys name, bought by Saks Fifth Avenue, will stay on.

Bye Bye Barneys, Bye Bye Department Shops

The jarring closure of what applied to be 1 of New York City’s most famed retail locations does not bode perfectly for the potential of office retailers, and standard retail in common. What some have dubbed the “retail apocalypse” is displaying no symptoms of slowing down.

As extra and additional people today, specially younger people, change to online shopping, stores that never adapt will have no selection but to close their doors. Some stores, like Norstrom, are undertaking just that and hoping to come across means to battle this transfer to on line gross sales.

I recall the to start with time I at any time walked into Barneys on Madison Ave. I was probably 11 or 12, and I was procuring with my stepmom. Who is aware of what we bought, or what we were buying for that working day, but I bear in mind very obviously the pleasure of staying in a serious New York luxurious section shop. All the things was so substantial-stop and neat. It was Carrie Bradshaw’s mecca. To me, Barneys was the epitome of New York City large trend. Quickly all the iconic retailers that signify luxury and superior-manner may be gone, the victims of a dying marketplace.

This a blow to any old-fashioned sentimentalists among the consumers, or everyone who still likes searching, looking at all the choices, and seeking factors on.

It also may perhaps be a blow to the environment in the lengthy time period. Some research point out that on the internet buying is far better for the natural environment. Even so, that may well not be legitimate when all the variables are counted. Packaging, expedited delivery, and purchasing 1 merchandise at a time all lead substantially to the carbon footprint of on-line ordering. As studies keep on, and the retail apocalypse goes on, it may perhaps quite properly convert out that classic shopping was the extra sustainable way to go.

Barneys could be long gone, but its legacy will live on in reruns of Intercourse and The Town. Time for a rewatching marathon.