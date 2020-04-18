The death of coronavirus is currently limited to the iceberg ‘

China estimates that coronavirus deaths in the Wuhan city are about fifty percent higher than reported, pointing to a significant increase in the number of infections. and deaths worldwide. , Spain, Britain, the United States and elsewhere, increasing doubts about whether governments are fixing their death toll or mass debate.

“We may be seeing the iceberg here,” Barcelona University epidemiologist Antoni Trilla said. Mr Trilla led the Spanish government’s diplomatic corps in the crisis.

Health Nurses in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) work in a container of an Intensive Care Unit at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (In stock)

Globally, more than 1.2 million people have been infected or killed over 145,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data on numbers provided by health officials of government around the world.

The death toll in the U.S. is estimated at more than 33,000, with 670,000 deaths.

Officials spoke of the illnesses and deaths reported everywhere. Thousands of people have died with COVID-19 symptoms – many in nursing homes, where the disease has raised serious illness – without even trying.

Four months into the outing, nations are struggling to improve their clinical trials, many of which are far from their goals.

In Italy, officials estimate the death toll to be more than 22,000 to be considered a census, as it did not include those who died in nursing homes and did not compared.

The doctor will treat a patient in the COVID-19 office of the Policlinic of Tor Vergata in Rome. (AP)

A government study revealed today that about one-third of Italian nursing homes have killed at least 6,000 people since February 1. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 remains unclear .

In Britain, the death toll of about 14,600 people is under investigation because it does not involve a death at home or nursing home.

The bureau said that the actual death toll was estimated at 15 percent; some think it’s better.

And in Spain, 17 countries in the United States have been ordered to carry out various tests to determine the fatalities.

The country has recorded more than 19,000 deaths, but the hospital has left patients suffering from symptoms but not tested before their deaths.

A woman broke the skyscraper as one walked out while on the sidewalk outside Harrods closed and the windows lined with gifts and decorations in London, UK. (In stock)

“It’s a common assumption that patients are not biased about what is going on, that people know less and that government secrets know more, but I don’t believe the truth,” he said. Hermelinda Vanaclocha, a physician in charge of Spain. virus control panel, recommended.

China has claimed more than 4600 deaths in Wuhan, where the thigh has been recorded.

Questions have long been debated about whether China’s case has been properly reported, with police saying it is seeking to reduce the door that began in December.

It is a worldwide struggle.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was speaking during a news conference in New York. (AP)

The death toll in New York City was delayed more than half earlier this week when health officials began to include people with COVID-19 but died without the test. Nearly 3800 are added to the city code.

Those numbers can have a huge impact on government efforts, as carers of patient staff know how to carry out patient evaluations and management decisions. important ideas about how to provide the resources and how to begin setting aside the locks to get their business back.

China’s stock declined 6.8 percent in the quarter ended March compared with the same period last year, its worst hit from a slowdown in operations. of the economy in 1979.

The number of people applying for unemployment in the US has risen by 5.2 million, taking four weeks by 22 million.

U.S. currency shortages could reach 20 percent in April, the highest since the Depression of the 1930s.

Layoffs are increasingly expanding outside of shops, restaurants and resorts to white workers such as project managers and legal assistants.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was speaking during a news conference in New York. (AP)

President Donald Trump told the nation’s ministers Wednesday that limits could be set so that businesses could reopen in the coming weeks in many areas of testing and segregation. cases.

“We do not open at once, but one step at a time,” he said.

New York, the hottest heat in the US, showed signs of panic on Thursday, with a drop in the daily rate of death by the number and overall number of people in the hospital .

“We have adopted the animal,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

However, New York steams more than 40 percent of all fatalities in the United States, and Gov. Cuomo has expanded the state’s lockdown by at least May 15.

About 44 people on board the flight from US to Guatemala this week reported positive for COVID-19. (AP)

Coronavirus: all you need to know

How is coronavirus transmitted?

How can I protect myself and my family?

The World Health Organization and NSW Health have identified preventative measures as the best way to protect you from coronavirus.

Clean your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with alcohol and water, or with a water handler;

Cover your nose and mouth when standing and sniffing with leaves or your neck;

Avoid getting too close to one another with hot or similar symptoms;

Add security measures; a

Stay home if you have an illness.

Tips for minimizing coronavirus transmission. (9News)