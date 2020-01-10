The death of Neil Peart: the rock world is a tribute

Loading...

The rock world paid tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died on Tuesday after he succumbed to brain cancer. He was 67.

The news was confirmed by his Rush band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who said: “It is with broken hearts and the deepest grief that we have to share the terrible news that our friend, soul brother and bandmate of more than 45 years Tuesday, Neil , has lost his incredibly brave battle of three and a half years with brain cancer (Glioblastoma) “

Colleague drummer Mike Portnoy, whose own playing was strongly influenced by Peart, wrote: “It definitely breaks my heart to hear the news of the death of one of my greatest heroes of all time. Neil Peart will always be a mentor and a his hero for me and his influence on me as a drummer in the last 40 years is absolutely impossible to measure.

“But furthermore, in the last 15 years he has become a friend … always such a gentleman and a gracious host. He always invited me to come to the sound check and spend some time for the show when Rush passed Always sending free copies of his new books, or vacation emails with photos of he and his young daughter Olivia.

She continued: “I have had so many memories over the years, but probably the most special one was the last time I saw him. I took my son Max to Rush on their farewell trip because I wanted him to see the band before they met Neil, once the incredible gracious host, invited us to sound check, have Max play his drums, gave him a few sticks and a signed snare drum sheet and opened his dressing room for us for the evening. if you were his guest you were family. “

Elsewhere on social media, Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley wrote: “Absolutely terrible news. Neal Peart died after years of fighting against brain cancer. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked.”

His partner in Kiss, Gene Simmons, said: “My prayers and condolences to the Peart family, fans and friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P.”

Broadcaster Eddie Trunk wrote: “One of my favorite days ever watching TV at VH1 Classic in 2006. Spent the day with an hour interview with Neil Peart. I hope someone finds it online and places it again. One of the nicest, most grounded people who I have ever met. “

King Diamond wrote: “It is incredibly sad to hear that my favorite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. Very difficult to find words to properly express the level of inspiration and influence he had on so many musicians He will remain at the top of my list forever. Farewell to a real king. “

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian said: “The best of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to raise a glass and then have the shit from Tom Sawyer drum.”

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett went with a short, “RIP to a master,” while musician and comedian Jack Black had similar feelings, saying, “The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP”.

Bass player Billy Sheehan said: “My deepest and most sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends, and to Rush fans everywhere. What a brilliant and wonderful man. He has left his mark on the world, music, drumming and much more. With absolute love and respect, rest in peace. ”

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson posted on Instagram and said, “I feel really bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the big drummers and he will be missed. Love and mercy for Neil’s family. “

E Street drummer Max Weinberg wrote. “So saddened by the death of Neil Peart. Drumming legend as we all know, but a really friendly man. Personally arranged for my son, Jay (then a teenager) to open at a location in Boston for Rush. Enormous for an aspirant “Compassion to his family from our family.”

