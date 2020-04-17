Leeds United have announced the death of Norman Hunter legend at the age of 76.

Hunter, who played 28 games for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup winning team, was hospitalized with a crown last Friday.

“Leeds United are devastated to learn of the 76-year-old Norman Hunter club’s logo,” the club said in a statement released this morning.

“Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and despite the NHS staff’s continued efforts, he unfortunately lost his fight early this morning,” he said.

“He leaves a big hole in the Leeds United family. His legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts at this time are very difficult with Norman’s family and friends.”

Hunter, who earned his nickname “Bites Yer Legs” due to his tough treatment, was part of the famous Leeds United team that won two first division titles, a FA Cup, a League Cup and two FA Cups.

He played 540 games for Leeds during his career, as well as for Bristol City and Barnesley, and after retiring, as well as Rotham, he managed the Ticks.

Former Leeds Hunter teammate Gordon McQueen was one of the first to pay tribute to “a great man and a great player.”

“He was a good player who played together. I remember my first game, it was this team: four (Bailey) Bremer,” said the Scot, who played alongside the Hunter line in Leeds from 1972 to 1976. , Five McQueen, six hunters.

He was a very skilled player. Not only was Norman a tough opponent, he was also a great player, great skill, great ability.

He was a good man and a good player. He was a great man, he was very, very humble and a good player, he never went about his ability to play, he never went towards himself as a human being.

“He was a great man and a great player.”

Hunter also won the PFA Player of the Year Award in 1974.

Norman Hunter gold medal from Prime Minister Gordon Brown for membership in the 1966 World Cup winner England

“Everyone at PFA is very upset to hear about the pardon. The Players’ Union wrote on Twitter: ‘Football has lost a legend and we are joining the whole football community in mourning this loss.’

Hunter, who was first invited by Alf Ramsey to play in England, was part of the 1966 World Cup winner, although he did not play because he could not break the partners of Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore.

“We are very saddened to learn of Norman Hunter at the age of 76,” the tweet said.

Norman was part of the winning team in the FIFA World Cup and won 28 for three goals. All we think about at this time is with his family, friends and fans. “

Norman Hunter was part of the 1966 World Cup England squad

Meanwhile, Gary Linker, a former England striker, said: “Sad news: Norman Hunter is dead. He grew up watching that great part of LUFC. It bites. RIP Norman. “

And the president of the Football Federation, Greg Clark, added: “This is very sad news and my thoughts are with Norman Soo’s wife and her family. I had the honor of meeting him regularly in recent years at Wembley to support the England team, and I have always been his favorite.

“I have a special memory of being able to see in the first place how much Norman was respected at Leeds United. When Gareth and the team played just before the last World Cup in Aland Road, it was more than appropriate that he was part of Be on our board in a collection that bears his name.

“As he loses, especially in Leeds, the whole of English football will mourn him today.”

