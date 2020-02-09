The death of Poppee Matan, a screech owl, early narcissus and large Indiana Chinook are among the tones around Chicago outside.

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
14
The death of Poppee Matan, a screech owl, early narcissus and large Indiana Chinook are among the tones around Chicago outside.

Notes come from outside of Chicago.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Emil Baumbach this Eastern Screech Owl framed in the entrance to a tree cavity. “This red morph looks very comfortable in its plane tree,” Baumbach emailed. I would add “ also very striking ”.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago, is held most weeks in the special two-page section outside in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. Send nominations to @BowmanOutside on Twitter or Instagram, to Dale Bowman on Facebook or email BowmanOutside@gmail.com.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

March 13-14: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net

SHOW TIME

Click here for the main list of shows, lessons and seminars

Thursday, February 13 to February 16: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Friday February 14 to February 16: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Friday 14 February to 23 February: Indianapolis Boat, Sports and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Saturday February 15 to February 16: Bedford Sales 50th Anniversity Open House, Morris

Saturday, February 15: The annual exchange fair of Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip

FISH COLLECTIONS

Tuesday, February 11: Capt. Doug Wegner at Lake of the Woods, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, February 11: American fish and wildlife Chuck Bronte, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12: Guide Luke Ronnestrand, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12: Steve Sarley, “ The most common mistakes most fishermen make, ” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6:00 PM

Thursday: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6.30 p.m.

LICENSES / SEASONS OF ILLINOIS

Monday, February 10: Applications, spring turkey hunt, third lottery, ends

Saturday, February 15: The seasons of Bobcat, rabbit and squirrel end

LEATHER HUNTING

Saturday, February 15: Turkey, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Wilmington, only 18 years or older, click here to register

MIDEWIN READING SERIES

Thursday, February 13: Trevor Edmonson, “ Fantastic moths and how to find them ”, starts Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington, at 7:00 pm, registration required at (815) 423-6370 or SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov

SHEDD FREE DAYS

Monday 10 February up to and including Friday 14 February: Illinois residents only, click here for details

DALE’S MAILBAG

“ My wife’s daffodils are starting to sprout and I heard male cardinals make their territorial calls every day in the early morning. This is the earliest for each of these events that I can remember. Quite optimistic because we are just beginning of February. ” Jim Hantak

A: Hantak of wax from many who noticed early arrival of different natural events. It has been a strange winter.

BIG NUMBER

42.2: Thumb of the Chinook caught by Danny Lunn from Salt Creek in 2019 to earn a Fish of the Year from the Indiana DNR. Click here for Indiana DNR’s 2019 Fish of the Year.

LAST WORD

“ In the late 80s to the 90s Poppee, (his wife) Helena and I bought Custom Jigs & Spins where Poppee did most of the soldering and casting – several million jigs over the years, in his spare time after working in the buildings. He developed a lot of lures and helped with promotional efforts. “

Walt Matan, post on Facebook about the death of his father on Tuesday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR