The death of Shirley Douglas: Kiefer Sutherland pays homage to “extraordinary” mother and actress Lolita

Kiefer Sutherland paid tribute to his late mother, old actress Shirley Douglas, who starred in films such as Lolita and the Dead Rangers.

“My mother, Shirley Douglas, died this morning due to complications surrounding pneumonia,” the star wrote on Twitter on April 24-24.

My mother was a wonderful woman who had a wonderful life. Unfortunately, he has been fighting for his health for some time, and we, as a family, knew that this day would come. “

Douglas was best known for his portrayal of Mrs. Starch in Lolita’s Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation.

She also praised me as a widowed mother in the TV drama The Age of Air Depression Behind Me in 1996, for her role in the 1999 television film Shadow of the Lake.

Douglas married actor Donald Sutherland between 1966 and 1971. The twin children, Kiefer and Rachel, both work in the television industry. His grandson is Sarah Sutherland, who starred in the HBO Veep series.

A tribute has been paid to Douglas on Twitter and elsewhere, with one user describing the late star as “a force of nature and an incredible proponent of public health.”

