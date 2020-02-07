The death of the marketing campaign: why brands should rethink the dynamics of customer relationships

The constantly evolving marketing technology and the spread of communication channels mean that it has never been easier to communicate or spread your message. This is a positive development, but for some it has created its own problem. The level and frequency of communication have resulted in some brands posting “nothing to say” content, which may do more damage to their brand value than if they said nothing at all.

In addition, people’s lifestyles have changed when it comes to how (i.e. where) and how often (i.e. when) they communicate. We all post on social networks all the time – 95 million photos and videos are shared on Instagram every day. We expect to hear something from individuals and brands almost constantly about the endless stream of content that is bombarding us. We are also more socially digital than ever (what a shame that this didn’t spill over to the real world!).

So expectations have changed in line with the new behaviors. But are some brands falling behind this curve? 81% of brands could disappear tomorrow and nobody would care, maybe because they don’t rethink their strategy and adapt it to developments? Legacy strategies are more common than you might think when brands repeat the same campaign style activations year after year just because they have always done so.

Obviously, the risk profile of individual companies affects this, some brands are more likely to rock the boat than others. Regardless of the appetite for change in the long run, too many brands are still content to work safely by default. Work where the best thing it has ever done is “do nothing wrong”.

This type of marketing campaign is not without value, but a new approach is needed. Sponsor a sport. I’m not saying brands shouldn’t support major standard sporting events or other important calendar moments, but if you don’t show commitment all year round, are they ever worth the investment? How much money do brands spend each year to reach an audience with whom they have had no contact between campaigns?

This is a waste of money and time. If we transferred this thinking to our everyday life, we would be without friends in a very short time. You can’t just drop someone and expect to go back to where you left off some time later. Healthy relationships require constant communication, whether with a person or a company. After all, selective communication is against loyal human behavior.

Just because you caught their attention the first time does not guarantee that it will be easy to secure it the next time. Yes, there will always be some who think that interacting with this brand was worth it the last time, so I will reconnect, but in today’s competitive landscape, many will evolve once you get back in touch. You might even reject this seasonal (and therefore seemingly moody) approach to communication in the face of the ever-changing world in which you now live. The mental health collective, CALM (Campaign Against Poor Life), ran a very successful campaign that focused on the message: “Be the friend you want”. There is something to learn for brands here.

The solution to these challenges is clear. The ability and speed with which brands can use data to adequately personalize their communications is fundamental to their future success. Not only do you need to understand the content that resonates with everyone, but also the right frequencies and channels to reach them. This is where the technology comes into play and there must be a closer relationship between technology, IT, data analysts and marketing departments. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but the availability of data and the distribution of channels that a brand has does not make this necessary.

Traditionally timed on-and-off marketing campaigns might not make it, but could branded relationships really develop after the marketing campaign ended? One that was developed on a personal level and where brands really “show that you know us”?

We recently spoke to a well-known restaurant chain about how they can unlock the real key to loyalty. It wasn’t about four to five ad techniques that would coincide with seasonal initiatives, hoping to appeal to a wide audience. Instead, we’ve considered hundreds of bespoke promotions for individuals. That is the way forward. And data and technology make it possible.

Hospitality brands offer us a vivid example of how this can now be implemented, since you can create individual profiles for customers based on their previous visits. If you know they always order white wine, it is probably more effective to let them know when a new year is coming than a comprehensive message that offers a free starter on their next visit. Modern customer relationships bring a new dynamic. Consumers expect more, brands have to deliver now.

Richard Barrett, CEO at Initials.

