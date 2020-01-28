The death of this Zimbabwean singer went unnoticed until his body was found in his house after two months

Brian Rusike was dead for almost two months before his crumbling body was found in his gunhill home in Harare, Zimbabwe.

People who tried to contact the Zimbabwean singer thought he was out of the country.

For two months, the legendary instrumentalist and singer behind the country’s best-known love song was dead and no one knew until a friend discovered his remains who decided to climb the wall of the musician after failing to reach him.

The post-death results would later show that Rusike had died of a heart attack from the famous Pied Pipers vocal group.

Many wondered why his body was discovered months after he died. It later turned out that the famous musician had lived a retired life since he left his Zimbabwean wife Amai Thoko. Rusike did not even allow his closest relatives to visit him since he moved to Gunhill.

Rusike was born on September 11, 1956 and was one of the best musicians in Zimbabwe who played his music gallantly at home and abroad.

After starting out as a bass player with a three-piece band called Stardust in the 1970s, Rusike played the keyboards as a member of the Pied Pipers.

Rusike, consisting of six members, wrote many classic songs for this group, including Fatherland, We As One, Kure Kure, Makwiro and Manana.

However, his famous composition remains Ruva Rangu, which is said to be Zimbabwe’s best-known love song with over 200 groups playing cover versions of the song. The popular Ruva Rangu dominated the charts in the 80s and 90s.

In fact, the song became more popular than Brian himself. Even some of those who made the cover versions of Ruva Rangu say that they never met Brian Rusike in person, ”says an article about The Standard.

The vocal musician later dropped out with Pied Pipers and joined Talking Drum, which became famous for the hit albums African Journey and Red Sun.

When Rusike traveled around the world in 1996, he met his

second wife Janet, who worked for UNESCO.

“Janet lavishly showered him with a white convertible BMW and a house in one of Harare’s most posh suburbs, Gunhill. He became a hermit and lived in seclusion,” added The Standard’s report.

When his crumbled body was found two months after his death

In 2018, fans and the music association used social media to express themselves

Shock and sadness.

Although he largely stayed away from social life in his life

In recent years, his friends, family and Zimbabwean people have agreed that he has worked

hard to preserve the country’s rich musical heritage, and they will never forget it

The.