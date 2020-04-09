The death toll fighter emphasizes the spread of coronavirus in meat plants

Annie Grant, 55, was feverish for two nights. Worried about the coronavirus outbreak, her adult children asked her to stay home rather than return to the glacial poultry plant in Georgia where she had been on the packaging line for nearly 15 years. But on the third day she was sick, they received a text from their mother. “They told me I came back to work,” he said.

Grant ended up returning home, dying in a hospital on Thursday morning after fighting for his life on a ventilator for more than a week. Two other workers at the Tyson chicken plant where he worked in Camilla, Georgia, also died in recent days.

“My mom told the guy at the plant they said they worked to feed America. But my mother was sick,” said one of Grant’s sons, Willie Martin, 34, a teacher in South Carolina. that she was looking at her phone as her mother took her last breath.

The coronavirus pandemic has reached the processing plants where thousands of workers typically stand their elbows sewing to do the low-wage job of cutting, deboning and packing the chicken and beef that Americans taste. Some plants offer financial incentives to keep them on the job, but the rapid spread of the virus is causing illness among workers and forcing the plants to shut down.

The Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced Thursday that it would close shortly, after more than 80 workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Workers were down with COVID-19 at several chicken plants in the South, including in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, confirmed the death of a worker at a Colorado facility and shut down a plant in Pennsylvania for two weeks. Cargill this week also closed a facility in Pennsylvania, where it produces steaks, ground beef and ground pork. Tyson Foods halted an operation at a pork plant in Iowa after more than two dozen workers tested positive.

Industry analysts say plant closures were unlikely to cause serious disruptions in the food supply.

But if the pandemic keeps plants closed for an extended period, some products may become harder to find in stores, said Christine McCracken, a meat industry analyst at Rabobank in New York. “If workers don’t feel safe, they may not come back, and we don’t have a large pool of people lining up to work at these plants,” he said.

In some plants, workers staged concerns that they were not well protected. But countless numbers remain at work across the country, most of them African Americans, Latinos and immigrants.

The Trump administration has encouraged food supply workers to cope with growing demand. “You are very important,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Tuesday, “You are providing a great service to the people of the United States of America, and we need you to continue, as part of what we call criticism. infrastructure, showcase and do your job. ”

Pans said the administration would work “tirelessly” to ensure the safety of workers.

There is no evidence that coronaviruses can be transmitted through food, but public health experts have advised consumers to wipe down packaging because the virus could survive on these surfaces for days.

Several large meat processing equipment are offering low-income line workers the cash incentive to continue showing up for work. At the Tyson plant in Camilla, where 2,100 workers are deployed on two shifts five days a week, the company offers a $ 500 bonus, payable in July, for those who worked April, May and June without missing a day. Many workers reside a 15-minute drive from Albany, Georgia, which has emerged as one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak.

“How many more have to fight for their lives, how many more families have suffered before realizing that we are more important than their production?” asked Tanisha Isom, 36, a deboner on line four at the Camilla plant, who was recently diagnosed with bronchitis and missed two weeks of her job.

He said he continued to cough, with a low-grade fever and fatigue – and hoped to finally get tested for the Coronaviruses later this week. “We’re crying out for help, but no one is listening,” Isom says, who has worked at Tyson for years and earns $ 12.95 an hour.

“Our work conditions are out of control. We literally work shoulder to shoulder every day,” he said, adding that two people he works closely with are now fighting for their lives.

Gary Mickelson, a spokesman for Tyson Foods, said the company took workers’ temperatures before entering and implemented social distance measures, such as installing split between workstations and slowing production lines to expand space between workers on the production floor. .

If there is a confirmed case at one site, “we warn anyone who has been in close contact with the person and instruct them to go home with self-quarantine,” he said. He noted that sick workers have to be paid while working there.

He also said Tyson was coordinating with federal agencies to secure “an adequate supply of face protection for production workers” and other protective cover.

But workers and union leaders said that Tyson and other chicken companies, which produce bulk in the nation’s meat supply, were in short supply.

The Retail, Wholesale and Union Store Department, which represents thousands of poultry processing workers in the South, said it was “imploring” Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride and Wayne Farms – all of which had infected workers The coronavirus – to take criticism. steps to safeguard worker safety while securing the nation’s food supply chain.

“Day after day we hear reports of our members contracting the COVID-19 virus and even succumbing to it. The poultry industry can and should do better to protect workers quickly, ”Stuart Appelbaum, union president, said.

“He says you’re still scrambling for protection supplies when many in the supply chain have been protecting workers for weeks. It’s a pathetic excuse for companies that make billions in profits every year,” he said.

Deaths among workers have prompted demands for protection.

Cameron Bruett, a spokesman for JBS USA, confirmed that an older man who worked for 30 years at his cow plant in Greely, Colorado, had recently died of complications associated with COVID-19. The operations were halted at a plant the company operates in Souderton, Pennsylvania, until April 16, after several managers displayed “flulike symptoms,” he said.

In at least seven states, workers at Cargill, the nation’s third-largest meat producer, have been diagnosed with the virus, according to Dan Sullivan, a company spokesman.

Sullivan confirmed that Cargill had closed a plant in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, after several employees tested positive.

The federal government deemed food industry workers essential, and Cargill urged employees to stay on the job in the pandemic with overtime pay and bonuses offered. Workers are eligible for up to 80 hours of paid leave for any COVID-related absence.

But some employees say that, like Grant in Georgia, they feel pressured to come to work, and others say they can’t afford to stay home longer than paying sick leave.

Jose Aguilar, a union representative in Alabama, said many immigrant workers may not qualify for unemployment benefits or payments through the federal stimulus package.

“For the immigrant population, it’s really sad because now, there are so many people who have no choice,” he said. “Almost everyone will work because they need money.”

A woman who worked for 20 years at Pilgrim’s Pride in Guntersville, Alabama, said the virus has spread to the meat packaging area, where staff working side by side with social distance is nearly impossible. Recently, the company has taken steps to strengthen security, he said.

“Some people clean the plant; they check our temperatures every time we come in the morning; they’re doing everything. They’re starting to give us masks,” said the woman, who asked not to be named for they were afraid of punishment from his employer. “But of course we are worried because the truth is we don’t know if more people will get sick.”

Pilgrim’s pride does not respond to a request for comment. The company’s Facebook page said workers showing symptoms were told to stay home.

On Facebook, several employees at Tyson’s Camilla plant questioned why people who worked together with those who tested positive were not told to stay away. Others expressed frustration that the facility remained open at all.

Shynekia Emanuel, who works nights on the deboning line in Camilla, said his change supervisor – the same people who checked the workers’ temperatures – had tested positive for the virus. A company spokesman said Tyson would not discuss specific employees.

Emanuel, who said he was particularly vulnerable to the virus because of Crohn’s disease, will no longer report to work until the pandemic has passed. “Enough is enough,” he said. “Nobody wants to risk their lives on some chickens. Sorry. My life and my son’s life is the most important way. “

Before checking himself into a hospital, Grant told his son that several co-workers on his line were absent.

“If proper precautions were taken, they would prevent people from finding it,” his son said. “That’s just not good. It’s about saving multiple lives.”