The death toll from the Chinese Corona virus outbreak has risen to six as hundreds of cases have been identified

The death toll from the outbreak of the new corona virus has risen to six in China’s central city of Wuhan, the city’s mayor told state television.

By the end of yesterday, a total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

According to the Chinese health authority in eastern Zhejiang province, a total of five cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed to date.

The shocking corona virus outbreak that started in downtown Wuhan made financial markets shudder when the World Health Organization convened a meeting to consider explaining an international health emergency.

“Information on recently reported infections suggests that human-to-human transmission may continue,” said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, in an email statement.

Two cases have also been identified in Thailand, one in Japan and one in South Korea, and health authorities around the world have started to intensify screening of travelers arriving from China.

The growing concern has spread to regional markets. China’s yuan declined nearly half a percent, the largest daily decline since late August, as airline and tour operator stocks declined across the region.

The virus can cause pneumonia with symptoms such as fever and difficulty breathing. Because these symptoms resemble many other respiratory diseases, additional screening is required.

Wuhan’s officials have been using infrared thermometers to monitor passengers at airports, train stations, and other passenger terminals since January 14.

Some online providers have restricted the sale of masks and hand sanitizers as demand has increased.

Australian authorities monitor travelers

The NSW health agency will now assist federal biosecurity staff at Sydney Airport to monitor travelers returning from Wuhan during the outbreak.

It is as if a Brisbane man who recently returned from a family visit to the city is being tested by the Queensland health authorities to see if he has been infected with the virus.

While the Australian chief medical officer previously said the risk of the virus to the Australian public was low and there was no cause for alarm, the man was isolated.

Australia has increased its travel advice for Wuhan and instructed people to be very careful.

There are three flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney, and each of these flights will be operated by Biosecurity personnel as of Thursday.

The information is displayed at all other entry points in Australia to warn people who are developing symptoms and to see a doctor immediately.

NSW Health announced today that it will support Commonwealth biosecurity personnel at Sydney Airport to monitor Wuhan returnees.

No cases of the novel coronavirus were found in NSW, the department said in a statement.

Healthcare professionals in the state’s public hospitals and general practitioners have also received preventative advice, and the department has declared the novel coronavirus 2019 a notifiable disease.

Dr. Jeremy McAnulty, director of health protection at NSW Health, said that advice may be given to people who may have returned to the state from Wuhan because symptoms may take two weeks to develop.

These include fever with symptoms of the respiratory tract such as shortness of breath, cough or sore throat.