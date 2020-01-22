The death toll from the new corona virus outbreak in China reaches 17

The death toll from China’s new respiratory virus in Hubei province has risen to 17 and the total number of confirmed cases has further increased, the state television reported Wednesday, citing the provincial government.

The number of new cases has risen sharply in China, the center of the outbreak. According to the Peoples Daily newspaper of the Communist Party, there were 544 confirmed cases from Wednesday.

China discouraged public meetings in Hubei province, where the virus occurred last month, and tightened containment measures in hospitals, while the World Health Organization (WHO) would hold an emergency meeting to determine whether the outbreak was a global health emergency.

“There has already been a human-to-human transmission and infection from medical staff,” Li said at a press conference with health experts. “Evidence has shown that the disease is transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is the possibility of viral mutation.”

The disease comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause colds, but also more serious diseases such as the outbreak of SARS that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed around 800 people.

Symptoms of the virus that can cause pneumonia include fever, coughing, and breathing problems. There is no vaccine for the virus that can be passed on from person to person. Fifteen medical staff are among the infected in China.

Hong Kong has quarantined a 39-year-old man on Wednesday after the city’s first preliminary positive result in a test for the new flu-like corona virus found in an outbreak in central China, the authorities said.

The tourist from Wuhan came on Tuesday via high-speed train from Hong Kong to Hong Kong and was detected as a fever at the border. He was in a stable state in an isolation ward at Princess Margaret Hospital, said Health Minister Sophia Chan.

Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong leader, said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, that the rapid flow of people across the border with Hong Kong is making the city very vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The increase in public mobility has objectively increased the risk of the epidemic spreading and the difficulty of prevention and control,” said the Deputy Minister of the National Health Commission.

There were indications that the virus was spread through “respiratory transmission,” Li said. And the director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said the virus adapted and mutated, underlining the challenges facing health authorities.

The Chinese government has provided updates on the number of cases attempting to prevent panic, as hundreds of millions of people are preparing to travel home and abroad for new lunar celebrations starting this week.

Gao said officials believe the outbreak was the result of human exposure to wild animals illegally sold at a food market in Wuhan and the virus is mutating. Mutations can spread the virus faster or make people sicker.

Screening measures have been stepped up

Thailand authorities have confirmed four cases on Wednesday, one Thai national and three Chinese visitors. Japan, South Korea, the United States and Taiwan have each reported one case. All diseases were from people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

“The situation is under control here,” Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s health minister, told reporters and said there were no reports that the infection had spread to others. “We checked them all: taxi drivers, people who drove the wheelchairs for the patients, doctors and nurses who worked around them.”

Macao, a former Portuguese colony that is a semi-autonomous Chinese city, reported one case on Wednesday.

Travel agencies that organize trips to North Korea say the country has banned foreign tourists because of the outbreak. Most tourists to North Korea are Chinese or travel through neighboring China to the country. North Korea also closed its borders in 2003 during the SARS shock.

Other countries have also stepped up screening measures for travelers from China, especially those from Wuhan. Worries have increased with the arrival of the new rush of the lunar new year.

US officials said they will screen travelers from Wuhan at three major airports – JFK International Airport in New York City, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

While in Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CBC News that it will take “additional measures” over the coming week, including warning signs in English, French and Simplified Chinese at airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. At the kiosks where people enter questions, they are asked if they have been in an area affected by the outbreak in the last 14 days.

In this photo, issued by the Chinese Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker is measuring the temperature of a passenger on Wednesday at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in Hubei Province in southern China. (Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua via The Associated Press)

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s leading public health officer, told reporters that no cases of this new corona virus have been reported in Canada and that the agency is unaware of cases involving Canadians abroad.

There were three travelers from Wuhan who were investigated and excluded last week, Tam said.

“It’s important to take this seriously, and to be vigilant and prepared. But I don’t think there’s any reason to panic or be too concerned,” Tam said.

Illness ‘will continue to develop’

Officials said it was too early to compare the new virus with SARS or MERS or respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, in terms of how deadly it could be. They attributed the peak in new cases to improvements in detection and monitoring.

Jiao Yahui, a health committee official, said: “The disease will continue to develop. It has developed several characteristics compared to the early phase and the prevention and precautionary measures need to be changed accordingly.”

Dr. David Heymann, who led the WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus seems dangerous to older people with other health issues, but doesn’t look nearly as contagious as SARS.

“It looks like it doesn’t broadcast very easily through the air and probably broadcasts through close contact,” he said. “That was not the case with SARS.”

Health officials confirmed earlier this week that the disease can be spread between people after finding two infected people in Guangdong province in southern China who had not been to Wuhan.

Fifteen medical workers also tested positive for the virus, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said.

Fourteen of them, a doctor and 13 nurses, were infected by a patient who had been admitted to the hospital for neurosurgery but also had the corona virus.