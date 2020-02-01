The death toll in China is 259; World Health Organization warns countries to prepare

BEIJING (AP) – China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday, and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads to their countries.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order to ban the entry of most foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures after Japan and Singapore on Saturday.

South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where extensive anti-virus measures prevent around 50 million people from leaving the country. The evacuees were in a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent an airplane.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, exceeding the number when SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) broke out in 2002-03. The rapid spread of the virus in two months caused the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.

This statement reversed the move from a cautious stance to a recommendation from governments to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, said. Most of the cases reported so far concerned people visiting China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that may not be able to respond, Galea said. Such a declaration requires a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for a possible import to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for domestic outbreak control when this happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

The United States declared a public health emergency on Friday, and President Donald Trump has signed a decision in the past 14 days that excludes entry of foreign nationals. According to scientists, this is the longest incubation period for the virus. The restrictions do not apply to immediate family members of American citizens and permanent residents.

China criticized US controls and “rude comments” that Beijing did not cooperate.

“Just as the WHO recommended to take action against travel restrictions, the US hurried to take the opposite route. Certainly not a goodwill gesture, ”said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that despite the urgency, there was no reason to take measures that unnecessarily affect international travel and trade.

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the New Year holidays in Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is located, to an unspecified “reasonable extent,” and appealed to people to stay home.

Another closed city in Hubei, Huanggang, on Saturday prohibited almost all residents from leaving their homes under the strictest controls that have been imposed so far. The government said that only one person from each household was allowed to buy groceries every two days.

“Others may only go out for medical treatment, for the prevention and control of epidemics, or in supermarkets and pharmacies,” says an announcement.

China’s disease control began with the cessation of flight, bus and train connections to Wuhan, an industrial center with 11 million inhabitants. The barrier has spread to the surrounding cities.

The holiday, China’s busiest time of year, ends on Sunday in the rest of the country after a three-day extension to delay the return of hundreds of millions of workers to factories and offices. The official Xinhua news agency said that people in Hubei who work outside the province have also been given extended vacation.

The party’s decision “emphasized the importance of preventing and controlling the epidemic among travelers,” said Xinhua.

Americans returning from China are allowed to enter the country, but must go through a screening. A 14-day quarantine is imposed on returning from Hubei Province.

As of Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be checked.

Delta Air Lines said on Saturday that plans to end US-China fighting would be accelerated. Delta’s last flight from China starts on Sunday, the airline said. The flights were scheduled to end on Thursday.

Other airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong, have also canceled or cut the flight to mainland China. Vietnam has discontinued all flights to China.

The US Order followed a travel notice for Americans to leave China. Japan and Germany also advised against unnecessary trips to China. Britain did the same, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macau.

A plane with Indians from Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday. The government said they would be quarantined in nearby Manesar. Sri Lanka also pulled out 33 more of its citizens and promised to bring the remaining 204 students back.

A special flight brought back 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalized at high temperatures. The government says over 5,000 Bangladeshis are studying in China.

A Turkish military transporter with 42 people left Wuhan in the direction of Ankara. They reportedly showed no signs of infection.

The Kremlin said Russia would use its Air Force aircraft to evacuate Russians from areas in China most severely affected by the virus.

The German defense minister said an aircraft that brought 102 citizens back to Germany was refused permission to land and refuel in Moscow because the Russians were said to have insufficient capacity and had to divert to Helsinki.

An EU evacuation flight from Wuhan was planned for Saturday.

South Korea’s second evacuation flight landed in Seoul with 330 people from Wuhan. They should be checked for fever before being taken to two quarantine centers.

South Korea also reported its 12th virus case, which appeared to be a human-to-human transmission.

At least 24 countries have reported cases since China informed the WHO of the new virus in late December.

The death rate in China is declining, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested, WHO’s Galea said.

“The mortality rate in the event drops to a much lower level than three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, which includes those who cause colds.

Although scientists expect limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contacts, they are concerned about cases of infections that could spread to people with less exposure.

In Japan, a tour guide and a bus driver became infected after escorting two groups from Wuhan. The country reported four new cases, including a woman in her twenties who worked on the same coach and another person who was asymptomatic, a total of 20 cases.

In Germany, five employees of an auto parts manufacturer fell ill after a Chinese colleague visited, including two who had no direct contact with the woman. She showed no symptoms until she flew back to China. On Friday, Germany confirmed a sixth case, a child of an already infected person.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed the fifth infection, Vietnam the sixth and Australia the ninth.

Spain reported its first case, a German who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him showed no symptoms.

In the United States, health officials issued a two-week quarantine order for 195 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan this week.

It was the first time that a federal quarantine was ordered since concerns about smallpox were raised in the 1960s, according to centers for disease control and prevention.

None of the Americans housed in a Southern California military base have shown signs of illness.

Associated press authors such as Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka contributed to the report ,