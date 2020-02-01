The death toll in China reaches 259; WHO advises countries to prepare – KGET 17

BEIJING (AP) – Death toll in China from new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments must prepare for “national epidemic control” if the disease is spreading in their country.

Beijing has criticized the Washington order banning the entry of most foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures on Saturday after Japan and Singapore.

South Korea and India have expelled hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where some 50 million people are prevented from leaving as part of a massive anti-virus effort. The evacuees went into quarantine for two weeks. Indonesia also sent a plane.

The number of confirmed cases in China increased to 11,791, exceeding the number of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the World Health Organization to declare it a global emergency on Thursday.

The statement “flipped the switch” from a cautious stance to recommending that governments prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, said WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most of the cases reported so far have concerned people who have visited China or members of their families.

The agency acted out of concern for poor countries that may not be equipped to respond, said Galea. Such a declaration calls for a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

WHO expressed particular concern that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries must prepare for possible imports to identify cases as soon as possible and to be ready for national outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency and President Donald Trump signed an order banning the entry of foreign nationals who have visited China in the past 14 days, which scientists say is the longer incubation period of the virus. The restrictions do not apply to the immediate families of US citizens and permanent residents.

China has criticized US controls and “hostile comments” that Beijing is not cooperating.

“Just as the WHO has recommended not to restrict travel, the United States has rushed in the opposite direction. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill, “said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that despite the declaration of emergency, there is “no reason for measures to interfere unnecessarily with international travel and trade”.

Meanwhile, iPhone maker Apple announced on Saturday that it will close all 42 stores and offices in mainland China, one of its largest markets, until February 9.

The ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holidays in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, for an unspecified “appropriate action” and called on people to stay at home.

Another city locked in Hubei, Huanggang, on Saturday prohibited almost all residents from leaving their homes under the strictest control ever imposed. The government has said that only one person per household will be allowed to buy food once every two days.

“Others are not allowed to go out except for medical care, to do epidemic prevention and control work or to work in supermarkets and pharmacies,” he said in a statement.

China’s disease control began with air, bus and train links to Wuhan, an industrial center for 11 million people, on January 23. The lockout has spread to surrounding cities.

The holidays, China’s busiest annual travel season, end Sunday in the rest of the country after an extension of three days to postpone the return to the factories and offices of hundreds of millions of workers. The official Xinhua news agency reported that people from Hubei who work outside the province have also benefited from extended vacations.

The party’s ruling “underscored the importance of preventing and controlling the epidemic among travelers,” said Xinhua.

Beginning on Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened. Those returning from Hubei Province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong have canceled or reduced their connections to mainland China. Vietnam has suspended all flights to China. Delta Air Lines announced Saturday that it is stepping up plans to suspend flights between the United States and China, with the last flight from China departing on Sunday.

The American order followed a travel advisory to Americans to consider leaving China. Japan and Germany have also advised against non-essential travel to China. Britain did the same, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macao.

Countries like Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, South Korea and Turkey all evacuated citizens of China on Saturday. The Kremlin has said that Russia will use its air force planes from Saturday for evacuations.

German Defense Minister said plane carrying 128 passengers, mostly German citizens, was denied permission to land and refuel in Moscow because of what the Russians said to be a lack of capacity. The military transport plane had to divert to Helsinki before landing in Frankfurt. None of the people on board were suspected of infection, but they will all be quarantined at a military base for two weeks as a precaution, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

At least 24 countries have reported cases since China informed the WHO of the new virus in late December.

Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam all reported new cases on Saturday. Spain has confirmed its first case – a German who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then went to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him showed no symptoms.

Both the new virus and SARS belong to the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause colds.

The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as thousands of specimens of suspected cases still need to be tested, said WHO’s Galea.

“The case fatality rate is much lower than what we reported three or four weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect to see limited transmission of the virus between family members or other close contacts, they are concerned about cases of infection spreading to people who may be less exposed.

The Associated Press editors Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, contributed. report.