The death toll in Italy exceeds 15,000

The number of deaths in Italy by the Chinese coronavirus exceeded 15,000 on Saturday, as 681 more people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, a 4.6 percent increase in one day.

The percentage, however, has been on the decline in recent days, with Italian officials saying they believe Italy has reached its peak and that “hospitals are starting to breathe” due to less emergency room admissions.

Italy’s recently released data from the Italian Civil Protection reveal that the country’s death toll from virus has grown from 14,681 on Friday to 15,362 on Saturday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also grown from 119,827 to 124,632.

“On the day when the recovered value of coronavirus reaches 20,000 and the death toll exceeds 15,000, Italy continues to seek a contagion curve that remains stable,” La Repubblica reported on Saturday.

The report added that fewer people are in intensive care, as Italy sees the first coronavirus ICU drop in income since the crisis in the country.

“We have a very important figure today, for the first time,” said Italy’s Chief of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli during a news conference on Saturday.

“The number of ICU patients is down by 74 and this is important news because it allows our hospitals to breathe,” he added. “It’s the first negative value since we started emergency management.”

Giorgio Guastamacchia, an officer in the escort service of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, has died of coronavirus, La Repubblica reported on Saturday. The 51-year-old State Police Deputy Commissioner died after contracting the Wuhan virus a few weeks ago. He was immediately hospitalized and intubated. Guastamacchia leaves behind two children and his wife.

“Giorgio Guastamacchia has died today,” Prime Minister Conte wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “In recent days he had been hospitalized in Rome after contracting the Covid-19 [Wuhan] virus.”

“It is a time of great pain for all of us who have met him, for his colleagues in the service of protection, for the employees of the Prime Minister,” added Conte.

In addition, three more doctors have died from coronavirus in Italy, which killed 80 people among the nation’s healthcare professionals.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and Instagram.