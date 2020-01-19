The death toll in NSW rises to 21 when the 84-year-old Cobargo dies of severe burns

The unprecedented deaths from the unprecedented bush fires in NSW have risen to 21 after an elderly man who was burned in Cobargo on New Year’s Eve died in the hospital.

The 84-year-old was transferred from his apartment to the South East Regional Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, before being transferred to the Concord Hospital in Sydney in the early morning hours of Saturday.

It is believed that the man tried to save his property when he and his dog were overwhelmed by the flames.

He is the third man from the community of only 776 people who died in the fires.

The fire on Badja Forest Road near Cooma quickly moved east on New Year’s Eve under catastrophic weather conditions, devastated the small community and destroyed around 50 houses.

“A report is being prepared for the coroner,” a NSW police spokeswoman told AAP on Sunday.

The 21 deaths across NSW since October are due to the devastating bush fires that set fire to more than five million hectares and destroyed more than 2100 homes.