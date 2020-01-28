The death toll in the Alabama Marina fire increases to 8

January 28 (UPI) – Authorities say eight people were killed in a major fire in a marina in northern Alabama.

The fire started early Monday at Jackson County Park Marina on the Tennessee River in Scottsboro, Alabama, and officials initially said two people had died and several were missing. They later increased the death toll and said seven other people had been rescued from the water.

Scottsboro is about 45 miles east of Huntsville and about 25 miles south of the Alabama-Tennessee border.

A salvage team is expected to sift through the rubble on Tuesday, but officials said they don’t expect the toll to go higher.

Investigators said the Alabama Environmental Management Department and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency will collect water samples to test for chemicals in hopes of identifying a cause.

Gene Necklaus, Scottsboro fire chief, said it could take days to identify the victims. Authorities said 35 boats were destroyed in the fire, mostly houseboats.

“It is absolutely devastating,” said Necklaus. “In my experience, it’s one of the most devastating things I’ve ever seen.”

Those who were saved are in a stable state after being exposed to flames or the bitterly cold water in the marina.